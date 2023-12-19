Greenland Technologies Schedules 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only format on Friday, December 29, 2023, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time for the purpose of voting on formal business and proxy proposals.

Shareholders of record of the Company's ordinary shares at the close of business on Friday, December 15, 2023 (the "Record Date") will be entitled to notice of, and to vote at, this virtual-only meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Each ordinary share entitles the holder thereof to one vote.

Shareholders can access the proxy materials in advance of the virtual-only meeting by visiting https://ir.gtec-tech.com/node/7981/html. Shareholders may vote their shares online at www.proxyvote.com or by phone (1-800-690-6903), or electronically at the virtual-only meeting by following the instructions available on the virtual-only meeting website www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GTEC2023.

The virtual-only Greenland Technologies 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be accessible at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, December 29, 2023 by visiting www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/GTEC2023.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation