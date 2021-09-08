Greenland Technologies to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced it will present virtually to institutional investors at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (the "Conference") September 13 -15, 2021.

Greenland's CEO, Raymond Wang, will discuss the Company's record-breaking 2Q 2021 financial results, recent business developments, roadmap for highly differentiated industrial EV products, significant sales and manufacturing expansion plans, and extensive multi-year growth opportunities.

A separate on-demand presentation will be available Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time.

To register for a one-on-one meeting, please visit https://hcwevents.com/annualconference/ or contact your institutional sales representative at each sponsoring bank.

