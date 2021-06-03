Greenland Technologies to Present at LD Micro Investor Conference

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI Conference being held virtually June 8 to 10, 2021.

Greenland's CEO, Raymond Wang, will discuss the Company's record 1Q 2021 financial results and recent business developments, highly differentiated industrial EV product roadmap, significant sales and manufacturing expansion plans, and extensive multi-year growth opportunities.

Investors are encouraged to register to watch Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, deliver the Company's formal presentation:

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Track: 2

Investor Registration: https://ldmicrojune2021.mysequire.com/

Investors are also encouraged to contact [email protected] to schedule a virtual meeting with Greenland's management.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit www.gtec-tech.com.

