Greenland Technologies to Present at Nomura's Industrials & New Energy Conference

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it will present at Nomura's Industrials & New Energy Day conference being held virtually on June 29-30.

Greenland's CEO, Raymond Wang, will meet with institutional investors to discuss the Company's record 1Q 2021 financial results and recent business developments, highly differentiated industrial EV product roadmap, significant sales and manufacturing expansion plans, and extensive multi-year growth opportunities. He will highlight Greenland's major strategic partnership with Shandong Zhongcha Heavy Industry Machinery Co. to launch a lithium battery forklift utilizing Greenland's new integrated drivetrain system in the U.S. starting in July 2021; and provide an update on the positive customer response to Greenland's recently launched online EV pre-booking service ( www.greenlandmachinery.com/shop) for its new GEL-1800 1.8 ton Electric Loader and its GEX-8000 Electric Excavator.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit www.gtec-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov . Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

