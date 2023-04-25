Greenland Technologies to Present at Upcoming Aegis Virtual Conference on May 2, 2023

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that Greenland's CEO, Raymond Wang, will present at the upcoming Aegis Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 am ET.

Mr. Wang will discuss the Company's recent financial results, operational developments and growth strategy. Investors interested in viewing the presentation can access the virtual conference at this link.

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

