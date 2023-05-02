Greenland Technologies to Showcase Electric Front Loader at NYC Fleet Show 2023

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming NYC Fleet Show 2023 taking place on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

Greenland will showcase its cutting-edge HEVI GEL-1800 lithium powered electric wheeled front loader. Visitors to the NYC Fleet Show are invited to stop by HEVI's booth in Flushing Meadows Corona Park to learn more about the performance, efficiency, and reliability of HEVI machines and the Company's sustainable solutions.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland Technologies commented, "We are thrilled to be a part of the prestigious NYC Fleet Show. The show offers an excellent platform for city officials, fleet managers and industry professionals to experience HEVI's innovative solutions and witness the potential of electric industrial heavy machinery in transforming the fleet management landscape."

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. Information on the Company's clean industrial heavy equipment division can be found at HEVI Corp .

