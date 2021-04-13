Greenland to Showcase New GEL 1800 Electric Loader at Hannover Messe 2021 Digital Expo

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced it will be showcasing its new GEL-1800 1.8 ton electric loader at the Hannover Messe 2021 Digital Expo from April 12-16, 2021. Attendees will get a first look at the GEL-1800 electric loader's sleek design and production specifications.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "The response to our GEL-1800 beta announcement last month was overwhelmingly positive. The Hannover Messe 2021 Digital Expo gives us a platform to raise additional awareness and to engage in more detailed productive discussions with potential buyers."

Greenland's first electric industry vehicle, the GEL 1800 Electric Loader, has a loading capacity of approximately 1,800 kg (approximately 3,969 lbs) and is equipped with a powerful 144 kWh lithium battery. The Company designed the GEL 1800 Electric Loader to be used in a wide range of applications, including construction, mining, farming, industrial and more.

The Hannover Messe 2021 digital expo is a world-leading trade show dedicated to industrial technology. This year the event has attracted over 1,800 exhibiting companies to showcase solutions from sustainable energy products to manufacturing innovations. The virtual event runs from April 12-16, 2021, with networking opportunities and live streaming events. The event is organized by Deutsche Messe AG, a leading producer of capital goods trade fairs in Germany and around the world. For more information visit the Hannover Messe website.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit www.gtec-tech.com .

