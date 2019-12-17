Greenland USA Announces Completion of Metropolis in Downtown Los Angeles

Thea at Metropolis, a 56-story luxury tower featuring 685 residences for lease, is expected to welcome its first residents this winter. Metropolis's additional buildings, the boutique Hotel Indigo and luxury condominiums Tower I and Tower II, opened in 2017 and 2018. Tenants for the 70,000 square feet of ground-floor retail are expected to be announced soon.

"Delivery of Metropolis's final residential tower is an incredible achievement and a testament to Greenland's commitment to Los Angeles," said Winston Yan, the General Manager of Greenland USA, Los Angeles. "We are proud to deliver an on-time program of this scale in the United States. Throughout the lifecycle of this project, we have created more than 430 permanent, full-time jobs while employing 1,700 union workers daily. By developing a new walkable, inviting community in the center of LA, we expect the local economic impact to be strong as new families and young professionals as well as commercial tenants call Metropolis home."

Previously the site of an underutilized parking lot, Metropolis has emerged as a skyline defining, mixed-use development across 6.3 acres of Downtown's Central Business District offering more than 1,500 residences, a 350-room boutique hotel and 70,000 square feet of prime retail.

Metropolis Tower I opened in 2017 and features 308 residences across 38 floors. It offers studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residences and penthouses. The largest Tower I residences have corner locations with southwest- and northwest-facing views, including Downtown, greater L.A. and the Hollywood Hills.

Metropolis Tower II opened in 2018 and features 514 residences, some with balconies and terraces. Residences include studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms. A signature amenity (shared with Thea at Metropolis) is the 67,500 square foot outdoor Skypark complete with a heated pool, cabanas, garden pavilion, kids play area, dog park, and more.

Thea at Metropolis features 685 for-lease residences across 56 floors, some with balconies and terraces. The tower is fully amenitized and like Towers I and II, it comes with 24/7 lobby ambassadors.

Hotel Indigo is a 350-room boutique hotel with a prime location in the rapidly-growing Downtown Historic Core. It features an elegant lobby lounge and bar, a sky lounge on the top floor with breathtaking views of the LA Skyline, an outdoor pool with views of LA LIVE, pool restaurant and bar, cabanas, fitness center, a hotel business center, valet parking and concierge service.

Retail opportunities are available across more than 70,000 square feet in the Hotel Indigo and three residential towers. Retail spaces offer street frontage along the primary pedestrian connection between the hotel, residences, Financial District, L.A. Live and the Convention Center.

Greenland USA participated in the City of Los Angeles's Parallel Design-Permitting Process for major project developments which allowed the design process and the permitting process to run concurrently and helped the project to run efficiently and to be delivered on schedule.

