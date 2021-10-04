Greenleaf Trust Announces Kalamazoo Expansion to Support Continued Growth

"Independent decision-making is at the core of Greenleaf Trust, and this expansion underscores our firm's commitment to serving the best interests of our clients," said Senior Vice President and Director of Investment Research Nicholas Juhle. "We intentionally outfitted this space with state-of-the-art technology and an open design to foster collaboration and enhance our ability to deliver scale and resources rivaling larger firms, while maintaining the personalized approach to investment management that our clients value."

Juhle, who joined Greenleaf Trust in 2012, leads a team of 11 investment professionals specializing in portfolio construction, manager selection, equity research, fixed income research, alternative investments, and trading.

"This new facility showcases our in-house research team's capabilities and emphasizes our dedication to purposeful growth for the benefit of our clients," Juhle said. "We're excited to move into a new purpose-built space and look forward to continuing to provide exceptional service and counsel to our clients."

The 6,200-square-foot facility features an all-glass trading room, private office and meeting space, and an open seating area to accommodate gatherings and events.

Greenleaf Trust's neighboring office at 211 South Rose Street, which the company has operated in since 2008, will continue to serve as the company's headquarters office. Both properties are owned and managed by Catalyst Development Co., LLC.

Today's announcement marks the Michigan-based wealth management firm's second expansion so far this year. In May, Greenleaf Trust announced that its client-centric team serving Northern Michigan had relocated to the restored historic Old City Hall in downtown Traverse City.

About Greenleaf Trust

With offices in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Birmingham, Midland, Traverse City and Bay Harbor, Greenleaf Trust is an independent Michigan-chartered trust-only bank, exclusively focused on wealth management, trust and estate administration, and administration of company-sponsored retirement plans. Through our unique, client centric team approach, we provide highly personal and customized client service, with no conflicts of interest, to ensure our clients' financial security from generation to generation. Please visit Greenleaf Trust online at www.greenleaftrust.com.

