Greenleaf Trust recognized by Crain's as #1 Cool Place to Work for Medium Companies for the second year in a row

Greenleaf Trust has been recognized as the number one Cool Place to Work for medium sized businesses and the sixth overall by Crain's Detroit Business.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cool Places to Work in Michigan is a research-driven program from Best Companies Group. The award focuses on a company's practices, programs and benefits and surveys employees from their perspective. Best Companies group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for over the last seventeen years through independent research.

The Cool Places to Work award reflects Greenleaf Trust's ongoing success in integrating "best practices" throughout its wealth management business, now with $16B in assets under advisement*.

"Greenleaf Trust sets high expectations for itself to be a place that embraces the people who work here. Our diligent focus on building a team that not only works together, but cares for each other has been pivotal to our success," said Karen Baldwin, Executive Vice President and Director of Human Resources at Greenleaf Trust.

The Cool Places to Work award falls within Crain's Detroit "Best Places" competition. Greenleaf Trust was recognized as the #1 "Cool" firm within the medium company (50 – 249 employees) category, and #6 in the all-inclusive category. In competing for the award, Greenleaf Trust was evaluated on its workplace policies, practices, and demographics, followed by a comprehensive survey of its employees.

*AUA as of April 2022

About Greenleaf Trust

With offices in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Birmingham, Bay Harbor and Traverse City, Greenleaf Trust is an independent Michigan-chartered trust-only bank, exclusively focused on wealth management, trust and estate administration, and administration of company-sponsored retirement plans. Through our unique, client-centric team approach, we provide highly personal and customized client service, with no conflicts of interest, to ensure our clients' financial security from generation to generation. www.greenleaftrust.com

