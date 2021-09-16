GreenLight Biosciences Announces the Appointment of Jennifer Raymond As SVP, CMC and Manufacturing

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLight Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on RNA research, design, and manufacturing for human, animal, and plant health, announced the appointment of Jennifer Raymond as SVP, CMC & Manufacturing today.

Raymond joins GreenLight from GSK with more than 23 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including 13 years in vaccines development, production, and Quality Assurance, across Merck, Novartis, and GSK. She has comprehensive first-hand experience in both R&D and Operations in small and large scale biological platforms (mammalian, viral, bacterial).

Raymond's recent work includes development and launch of specialty biopharmaceuticals at GSK. Prior to that role, she was accountable for production and delivery of the clinical supply chain for the GSK vaccines portfolio.

"GreenLight aims to address humanity's greatest challenges, from producing vaccines to protecting honey bees," said Carole Cobb, COO of GreenLight Biosciences. "Jennifer brings deep experience at taking vaccine research into the reality of manufacturing, including all the critical elements of quality, process development, and production."

"I am excited to join GreenLight, and work to vaccinate the world," Raymond said. "RNA vaccines are needed to tackle the ongoing pandemic and have the power to protect us from other diseases, as well. Today, there just isn't enough global availability, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to help ensure vaccine access for all people."

Raymond will report to COO Carole Cobb and lead efforts to use GreenLight's platform to develop and produce RNA vaccines.

About GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 2008, GreenLight has raised approximately $235 million to date and is rapidly expanding to new market opportunities in human health, animal health, and plant health.

GreenLight harnesses the power of biology to develop RNA-based solutions for some of humanity's greatest challenges in human health through mRNA vaccines and therapeutics and in food production through RNA crop-protection products. The company's breakthrough cell-free RNA manufacturing platform, which is protected by numerous patents, allows for cost-effective and scalable production of RNA. For more information, visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/

In August 2021, GreenLight Biosciences announced plans to become publicly listed through a business combination with Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:ENVI).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, with respect to the proposed transaction between GreenLight Biosciences, Inc. ("GreenLight") and Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. ("ENVI"). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" and similar expressions. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risk that the transaction may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of ENVI's securities and the effect of the announcement or pendency of the transaction on GreenLight's business relationships, operating results, and business generally. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and ENVI and GreenLight assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.

