GreenLight Biosciences opens RNA production facility for the next generation of agricultural products

While the fast rollout of mRNA vaccines helped change the course of the pandemic, RNA also has numerous potential applications in plant and animal health.

To date, however, the cost and scale of RNA production has constrained the development of its use in agriculture.

"GreenLight has developed a new way to produce commercial quantities of RNA at low cost for multiple applications," says chief operating officer Carole Cobb. "GreenLight's research know-how and production process allows us to address some of the challenges that formerly hindered RNA's application in agriculture."

Sustainable alternatives to chemical-based pesticides are needed to protect biodiversity, including beneficial insects and pollinators. GreenLight's agricultural solutions are designed to protect biodiversity through their specificity in targeting pests like the Varroa destructor mite, which contributes to the collapse of beehives, and the Colorado potato beetle, which destroys potato plants.

"Rochester has a proud history of being on the cutting edge of technological innovation, and GreenLight Biosciences continues that legacy," said Rep. Joe Morelle (D–N.Y.). "This new production facility will be critical to advancing RNA applications and strengthening our agricultural economy. I am excited to welcome GreenLight Biosciences into Eastman Business Park and look forward to their continued growth and success."

Located within the 1,200-acre Eastman Business Park, the Rochester manufacturing facility has an installed capacity at 500 kg per year, with ready expansion to 1,000 kg. The site and utility infrastructure supports a further expansion of RNA production up to 100 metric tons per year.

About GreenLight Biosciences, Inc.

Founded in 2008, GreenLight has raised approximately $235 million to date and is rapidly expanding to new market opportunities in human health, animal health, and plant health. GreenLight harnesses the power of biology to develop RNA-based solutions for some of humanity's greatest challenges in human health through mRNA vaccines and therapeutics and in food production through RNA crop-protection products. The company's breakthrough cell-free RNA manufacturing platform, which is protected by numerous patents, allows for cost-effective and scalable production of RNA. For more information, visit https://www.greenlightbiosciences.com/

In August 2021, GreenLight Biosciences announced plans to become publicly listed through a business combination with Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq:ENVI).

