Greenlight Commercial Funding Assists Superior Automotive Group Inc in Raising $10 Million, Series A Preferred Equity Offering

Investment will enable Superior Automotive Group Inc to purchase property in Fayetteville, North Carolina in order to better service the community where they reside

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Superior Automotive Group Inc, a car dealership based in Fayetteville, North Carolina, has announced a raising of $10 million for their Series A Preferred Equity Offering through Greenlight Commercial Funding. Superior Automotive is looking to purchase the property where they presently offer services in order to extend their ability to impact their community through a wide variety of automotive services and employment opportunities.

Superior Automotive Group Inc, a premier automotive company located in Fayetteville, North Carolina, has assisted thousands of customers find the right car for them by leveraging the many different automotive acquisition services that they provide.

Through the completion of this project, Superior Automotive Group Inc will be able to provide a wide variety of other automotive services to their customers. The Superior Automotive project is also a unique prospect for the Fayetteville community being that they plan to offer employment and internship opportunities to the collegiate and high school students in the area. The need for affordable and easily assessable private transportation in their community is vast, and though the aid of their investors at Greenlight Commercial Funding, Superior Automotive can provide an immediate solution to this need.

"I am just a small-time guy with big dreams looking to bring revitalization to the African American community that we service," said Kenneth Clark, current owner of the Superior Automotive brand. "This is my first big project but Greenlight made this process easy and assessable through their assistance with this financing. The process was smooth and transparent from the start and has allowed me to turn my dream into a reality."

About Superior Automotive Group Inc

Based out of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Superior Automotive Group Inc has assisted thousands of customers find the right car for them by leveraging the many different automotive acquisition services that they provide. They assist clients throughout the process to make sure they get approved and have earned the trust and loyalty of their Fayetteville customers over the years by offering flexibility and solutions for every type of credit no matter how bad – a curtesy many other lenders are unable to provide.

About Greenlight Commercial Funding

Greenlight Commercial Funding is one of the most resourceful and dedicated teams of commercial real estate mortgage companies in the industry. They are a client-driven commercial real estate finance firm serving borrowers of real estate capital. Offering a wide variety of debt and equity financing for income producing properties. Greenlight Commercial Funding has earned an industry wide reputation for making property investment a reality for clients. With a high business volume, the company is privileged with the position of securing preferential mortgage processing for clients.

Following the CPA certification of the investment funds issued by Greenlight Commercial Funding notice will be filed with the U.S. Security Exchange Commission notifying that Superior Automotive Group Inc. has sold securities without registration as required under the Securities Act of 1933.

