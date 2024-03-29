Greenlight Commercial Funding Supports Audacity Zone Developments, INC. with $11 Million Series A Preferred Equity Offering in Cannabis Innovation

GLCF Is Accelerating the Future of Cannabis Processing Technology through Strategic Funding.

ATLANTA, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move, Greenlight Commercial Funding (GCF) has announced its support for Audacity Zone Developments, INC. through an $11 million Series A Preferred Equity Offering. This underscores the company's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the cannabis industry. The initiative is set to propel Audacity Zone, a visionary leader in cannabis processing technology, to new heights of productivity and efficiency.

Fueling Next-Gen Innovation

Audacity Zone Developments is on a mission to revolutionize the cannabis industry. With its cutting-edge 'package plants,' the business is prepared to significantly enhance the mass production of cannabis products. Its unique approaches enable production rates that are tenfold higher than current capabilities. Thanks to the specialized pre-roll, rosin extraction, gummies, distillates, and pod, cart, and capsule infusion plants, there can be added productivity, reduced overall costs, and enhanced manufacturing and distribution processes.

Redefining Cannabis Production Standards

Mr. Akinyele Adams of Audacity States" We are at the forefront of industry disruption is our Pre-Roll Package Plant Model. It simplifies the manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products. This model not only cuts costs and boosts productivity but also provides a comprehensive solution that includes all primary and subordinate equipment, SOPs, and POS systems."

The introduction of this model with the Pre-Roll Package Plant allows it to produce an astounding 72,000 torque-rolled, cylinder-shaped joints daily, setting a new standard in production efficiency. According to company pro forma, this represents a significant leap in production capacity and forecasts an impressive daily EBITDA rate of $216,000.

Greenlight Commercial Funding Catalyzing Change

With its extensive experience and a solid reputation for quick, reliable financing solutions, Greenlight Commercial Funding is well-equipped to fuel Audacity Zone's transformation journey. Greenlight's expertise in navigating the complex lending landscape and its relentless support for community development make it a powerful ally for innovative companies seeking to make a significant impact.

"We are thrilled to partner with Audacity Zone and support their vision to revolutionize the cannabis industry through technological innovation," said a Greenlight Commercial Funding Managing Partner Dr. Alexander Beadle. "This investment underscores our commitment to fostering advancements that have the potential to redefine markets and offer unprecedented opportunities for growth and development," they added.

About Greenlight Commercial Funding

Greenlight Commercial Funding provides rapid, reliable financing solutions across the commercial lending spectrum. Recognized for its swift loan processing and deep commitment to facilitating community growth, Greenlight is a vital resource for businesses looking to navigate the complexities of commercial funding.

