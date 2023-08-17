Greenlight Commercial Funding Supports The Meta Equity Group Inc's $10 Million Series A Preferred Equity Offering

News provided by

Greenlight Commercial Funding

17 Aug, 2023, 08:43 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Commercial Funding, a prominent commercial finance firm, has played a pivotal role in assisting The Meta Equity Group Inc to secure $10 million through a Series A Preferred Equity Offering. The funding will be utilized to facilitate the expansion of The Meta Equity Group's transportation business into new regions, particularly the mid-west and Savannah, GA, thereby establishing a national presence in ground transportation.

Transportation Group's Strategic Expansion:

An Atlanta-based transportation group, The Meta Equity Group Inc, has successfully acquired a Las Vegas-based transportation company as part of its strategic expansion plan. The acquisition was valued at $10 million and marked Meta Equity's first asset-based acquisition in the United States. The expansion efforts include entry into the West coast transportation market, encompassing key cities such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. CEO Jarvis Woods said in a statement.

"The surplus of the Las Vegas fleet will bring business opportunity highly synergistic to the Savannah importing community and existing network, immediately adding value to new customer relationships," Mr. Woods said.

Utilizing Acquired Assets for Growth:

The acquired multi-fleet transport company in Las Vegas will play a significant role in Meta Equity's growth strategy. The surplus fleet will be strategically employed to enhance transportation operations in the Savannah ports transportation district. This move is expected to bring about synergistic benefits to the Savannah importing community and further strengthen existing network relationships.

Greenlight Commercial Funding:

Greenlight Commercial Funding is recognized as a dedicated and resourceful commercial finance firm. The company focuses on serving capital borrowers by offering a diverse range of debt and equity financing options for income-producing projects. With a reputation for facilitating property investment opportunities, Greenlight Commercial Funding has positioned itself as a preferred choice among clients.

Contact Information:
For inquiries or further information, interested parties can get in touch with:
Dr. Alexander Beadle, Email: [email protected], Phone: (770) 990-87939

Following the certification of investment funds by CPA, documentation will be filed with relevant state and federal regulatory entities to formalize the preferred equity investment agreement between The Meta Group and Greenlight Commercial Funding.

SOURCE Greenlight Commercial Funding

Also from this source

Greenlight Commercial Funding Partners with CLS Capital Holdings LLC in a $500 Million Joint Venture

Greenlight Commercial Funding Assists Azull Capital Funding LLC in Raising $10 Million, Series A Preferred Equity Offering

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.