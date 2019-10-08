GreenLight Credentials Increases Student Access to Scholarships, Improves Ed-Fi Capabilities in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLight Credentials is proud to announce new integrations and the extension of capabilities that improve access to financial aid and allow for greater functionality through the Ed-Fi standard. These improvements are possible by a grant from the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation.

GreenLight is the world's largest blockchain-based distributed ledger for verified academic records.

"Strong collaborations are the keystone to healthy communities, and we're pleased to have the opportunity to work with the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation on these exciting initiatives," said Amin Qazi, Chief Operating Officer for GreenLight Credentials. "This partnership will ensure transparency, compliance, and equal opportunity for students, while reducing administrative overhead and burden for institutions."

GreenLight will build tools and capabilities that reduce barriers to the use of the Ed-Fi standard for institutions and suppliers globally, making it easy to for suppliers and consumers of Ed-Fi data to more easily share data.

It will also support seamless integration with Scholar Snapp, an online tool that makes applying for scholarships faster and easier. This integration will provide students access to millions of dollars in scholarships.

"GreenLight Credentials support of the Ed-fi standard will help us accelerate the onboarding of students from a large number of school districts, including the underserved and rural schools," said Shrikant Jannu, Chief Product Officer at GreenLight Credentials. "Our integration with the Scholar Snapp platform will allow students on our platform to share validated credentials with scholarship providers and we believe this will result in faster approvals of scholarships."

These initiatives further the goals of GreenLight Credentials to increase educational and employment opportunities for students throughout Texas.



About GreenLight

GreenLight offers instant and secure credential transfers and transcript sharing between educational institutions, students, and even employers. The platform is built on the distributed ledger technology on IBM Fabric. Data written to a student's academic record is permanent, easily verifiable, and tamper-resistant through the use of this technology, making hacking, data breaches, and academic fraud virtually impossible.

