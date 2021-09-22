Greenlight Distribution hires Erik Elder as new Director of Sales

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Distribution, a leading seller of products and a direct lender to U.S. commercial cannabis cultivators, today announced it hired Erik Elder as its new Director of Sales. Elder is an 18-year veteran of the cannabis industry. He will report directly to CEO Dennis O'Carroll and lead the company's sales team in serving cultivators with more than 6,000 products, financing, and expert consultation.

Elder will also oversee the launch of Greenlight DIRECT, a new monthly consumable subscription service that automatically ships customized nutrients and grow media to cultivators.

"At Greenlight, we are cannabis people for cannabis people," said CEO Dennis O'Carroll. "Unlike other distributors, we exclusively serve licensed commercial cannabis cultivators. Erik's extensive experience and reputation in the industry will help Greenlight grow by helping our cultivators grow."

Elder began his career in 2003 selling hydroponic grow boxes for medical marijuana cultivation. Since then, he has led expanding sales teams and helped introduce multiple new cannabis cultivation products into the market, some of which have become the standard in their category.

"I am excited to join Greenlight because of our incredible leadership team, exceptional operations and our client first mindset," said Director of Sales Erik Elder. "Greenlight is unique in that we offer both CapX and OpX financing for cultivators and entrepreneurs, enabling them to retain their equity through debt financing. Our team assists with equipment design layout, supply chain solutions, and we deliver the best pricing on a broad line of industry-leading brands and innovative products. We are known as problem-solving trusted advisers and our team is committed to 100% total client satisfaction."

Cannabis sales in the U.S. increased 67% in 2020 and the industry will continue to expand. Greenlight is dedicated to creating innovative ways to help cultivators, such as the new Greenlight DIRECT service. With Greenlight DIRECT, experts work with cultivators to customize a detailed consumables plan for the year and eliminate supply chain issues. This ensures they get a dependable supply of nutrients and grow media at the right time throughout the year. Greenlight is committed to excellent pricing, at up to 20% off other supplier options.

"We strive to ensure our clients thrive and optimize their operations," said Director of Sales Erik Elder, "We cherish their success."

About Greenlight Distribution

Greenlight Distribution is the single source for licensed commercial cannabis cultivators in the United States. As a total growth partner, Greenlight sells more than 6,000 growing products, provides personalized consultation and design services, and delivers innovative financing solutions. As a direct lender to the industry, Greenlight provides debt capital to finance large purchases, manage cash flow, expand operations, and grow your cultivation business. Learn more at www.growwithgreenlight.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Scott Biggs

Riding Tigers Communications

Phone: 614-378-9889

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Greenlight Distribution

Related Links

growwithgreenlight.com

