GreenLight Fund Announces Record-Breaking $30M Third National Fund for Exponential Impact

MacKenzie Scott, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, NFL, Bain Capital, Truist Foundation, Deloitte and 40+ national investors contributed to GreenLight Fund's largest Fund to date

In its 20th year, GreenLight Fund recently launched in Miami and Dallas, marking a total of 15 locations across the country

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today GreenLight Fund announced its Third National Fund for Exponential Impact, a major investment that will support the organization's strategic growth over the next four years. Backed by more than 40 national philanthropic investors, GreenLight Fund has secured a record $30 million — twice the size of its second national fund — to continue expanding its proven model and impact. Founded in Boston in 2004, GreenLight Fund is a national nonprofit network matching local communities' unmet needs with evidence-based social innovations.

"We are so grateful for all the generous investors whose support signals their strong belief in GreenLight's model and its ability to shift outcomes for the better," said John Simon, GreenLight Fund co-founder and board chair. "I believe, with this support, we will more than double the number of individuals reached annually resulting in a significant increase in the measurable positive change for children and families over the coming 4-5 years."

Jeff Bradach, co-founder and former managing partner of The Bridgespan Group, shared his perspective on this milestone, "GreenLight's unique model of helping communities source proven solutions to issues they face is one of the breakthrough concepts in philanthropy of the past decade. It's not surprising that GreenLight is now in 15 locations and reached 1.3 million children and families in the past year. This significant Third National Fund puts GreenLight on a trajectory to being one of the most important platforms for fighting poverty in this country."

The Third National Fund investors include notable support from Bain Capital, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, iHeart Media, Deloitte, Truist Foundation, the NFL and MacKenzie Scott. Scott's contribution marks her second gift to GreenLight — approximately double the size of her first gift — giving the fund a significant boost during a pivotal time in GreenLight's history. This investment will continue to support the organization's rapid growth plans to reach 18-20 cities by 2028. See a complete list of investors here .

"GreenLight Fund's approach and social justice values align with the NFL Foundation's Inspire Change initiative." said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. "Together, we're advancing solutions that break down barriers, expand economic mobility and create lasting change where it's needed most."

The launch of the Third National Fund demonstrates the immense growth of the organization over 20 years and strengthens its position to share its institutional expertise in nonprofit replication, sustainability and high-impact poverty alleviation to advance social change across the country. GreenLight expects to reach more than two million individuals and families annually through programs addressing a wide variety of issues like early childhood literacy, college access and persistence, food insecurity, asset-building, workforce development, community safety, housing stability, health and wellbeing and more.

"I'm proud to support GreenLight's unique model. It is deeply local, engaging the community in each of its cities, with the added benefit of GreenLight's national resources and learning from across the network," said John Connaughton, Global Head of Private Equity and Co-Managing Partner, Bain Capital and GreenLight Fund board member. "Much like a business model, this is an impact model for achieving greater economic mobility for children and families."

Since 2004, GreenLight has launched 65 proven programs across 15 sites, reaching over 1.3 million individuals and families this past year alone. In addition to GreenLight's $42 million investment in its portfolio organizations to date, their commitment has attracted $365 million from other funding sources, supporting the sustainability of models that are making a measurable difference in local communities.

"The success of this fund is a compelling proof point that GreenLight's measurable impact across 15 sites can ignite meaningful national change and help foster inclusive prosperity for individuals and families across the country. Support from our national investors will fuel community-driven, local innovation across our growing network and leverage the lessons and successes that lead to exponential impact on urban poverty in America," said Ali Knight, CEO of the GreenLight Fund.

About GreenLight Fund

GreenLight Fund is a national nonprofit with a local focus that partners with communities to create opportunities for inclusive prosperity. The organization, in each of its sites, facilitates a community-driven process that matches local needs not met by existing programs, to organizations with track records of success elsewhere. Working with communities, GreenLight identifies, invites in and launches proven organizations, providing collaborative support so they can quickly take root and deliver measurable social impact. Learn more at greenlightfund.org .

Contact: Angelika Seaman

Phone: (603) 504-8554

Email: [email protected]; [email protected]

SOURCE GreenLight Fund