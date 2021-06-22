Greenlight Guru and MedCrypt Partner to Provide Cybersecurity Solutions for Medical Devices

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Guru, medical device quality management software (QMS) company, and proactive healthcare cybersecurity developer MedCrypt, today announce a strategic partnership to simplify the way medical device solution providers collaborate and increase the security posture of life-saving technologies. MedCrypt's cybersecurity software paired with Greenlight Guru's eQMS solutions offer medical device manufacturers (MDMs) both proactive security features and ongoing quality management services to ensure better security preparedness.

According to a 2021 IBM Security Report, cyberattacks on healthcare, manufacturing, and energy doubled in 2020 from the previous year, disrupting medical efforts and critical supply chains.

"Cybersecurity is an ever-evolving discipline, and as we've seen in recent healthcare-related cyberattacks, cybercriminals are constantly working to find exploitable weaknesses that disrupt the focus on patient care and safety. Now more than ever, medical device manufacturers need comprehensive guidance, quality management, and technical solutions to address the pre- and post-market guidelines from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration," said Mike Kijewski, MedCrypt's CEO. "Our partnership with Greenlight Guru allows us to expand our reach and help more companies arm themselves with security features, eQMS solutions, and educational tools that will increase the security posture of the industry as a whole."

Under this new mutual referral agreement formed by Greenlight Guru and MedCrypt, the two companies will refer prospective clients to one another and co-market their cybersecurity software solutions, consulting, and quality management services to ensure clients understand and meet the FDA's requirements.

"We're excited to partner with MedCrypt to help our customers create devices that are secure by design," said David DeRam, CEO at Greenlight Guru. "This partnership will help medical device companies transform their approach to both quality and cybersecurity, ultimately getting their devices to market faster with less risk."

Greenlight Guru is one of the top marketing engines in the medical device industry with a popular blog, podcast, and virtual summit series. The companies anticipate leveraging their respective expertise to bring value to each others' audience via marketing and sales collaboration.

MedCrypt currently provides enhanced security features for medical products produced by Accuray, Liberate Medical, RefleXion, and recently expanded its referral program, adding EMERGO by UL to the list.

About Greenlight Guru

Greenlight Guru has the only medical device quality management (MDQMS) software designed specifically for the medical device industry. Your mission as a medical device consultant is our mission – to improve the quality of life through your clients. We're an assortment of bright, talented, and interesting people united to bring a higher quality of life, by changing the way people make medical devices. In order to do that, we have three core values. Our software connects disparate processes, simplifies your daily processes, people, and data for the first time ever. Increased visibility smooths your path to compliance and puts True Quality within reach. For more information, visit https://www.greenlight.guru.

About MedCrypt

MedCrypt is a San Diego-based company that provides proactive security for healthcare technology. MedCrypt's platform brings core cybersecurity features to medical devices with just a few lines of code, ensuring devices are secure by design. MedCrypt has raised a total of $9.4 million in funding with participation from Eniac Ventures, Section 32, Y Combinator, and more. The company is based in San Diego, California. For more, please visit www.medcrypt.com.

