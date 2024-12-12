Greenlight Health Data Solutions and Pattern Health Merge to Expand Healthcare, Life Sciences and Insurance Solutions

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Health Data Solutions, a leading provider of seamless access to patient-consented medical records across multiple electronic health record (EHR) systems, and Pattern Health, a provider of innovative patient engagement, clinical trial and Clinical Outcome Assessment (COAs) solutions, announce their merger to form a unified company.

The newly combined entity, continuing under the name Greenlight Health Data Solutions, will advance the healthcare, life science, clinical research organizations (CROs) and insurance industries with a streamlined approach to collecting real-world and EHR data from a single, trusted partner. This integration will provide an unmatched ability to support clinical trials, patient engagement and insurance solutions while improving outcomes for both patients and organizations.

Ed Barber, Co-Founder and CEO of Pattern Health, will lead the newly merged company as Chief Executive Officer.

"As one business, Greenlight and Pattern Health will be in a position to more quickly expand the value we can bring to customers and patients," said Barber. "We both have tremendous capabilities today but are excited about the opportunities to better leverage AI and other emerging technologies to further improve the lives of patients, through improved care or in helping researchers to develop new treatments more rapidly."

Steve Malik, Founder and CEO of Greenlight Health Data Solutions, will serve as the majority owner and Chairman of the expanded Greenlight Health Data Solutions.

"Our vision has always been to create patient-centric medical records data solutions that promote increased patient control leading to improving health outcomes," said Malik. "Greenlight's strength in health data technology, coupled with Pattern Health's unique patient engagement platform, will accelerate pre-screenings for clinical trials and research projects and keep a high level of meaningful patient engagement throughout the cycle to advance innovation across life sciences and research."

The merger is supported by a $6 million investment to fuel the expansion of the new company's sales and marketing initiatives, enabling Greenlight Health Data Solutions to extend its reach and deliver greater value to customers and patients alike.

Greenlight Health Data Solutions, founded in 2000, supports electronic health data sharing with connections to over 90% of the U.S. provider market. Greenlight streamlines patient recruitment and enrollment in clinical research trials and supports researchers' findings with patient-consented, real-world data.

Pattern Health, founded in 2016, has served over 350 customers. Its patient engagement platform and COA solutions power a wide range of clinical trials, patient engagement solutions, and digital interventions for many of the world's leading academic researchers, life science companies, and CROs.

Both companies and their respective leadership teams have deep roots in the vibrant and rapidly growing Raleigh-Durham and Research Triangle Park regions in North Carolina, known for fostering innovations in healthcare technological advancements.

About Greenlight Health Data Solutions

Greenlight Health Data Solutions is the revolutionary digital platform that securely delivers patient-consented health records to wherever they need to be, in minutes. Greenlight's technology ecosystem connects patients, providers and partners, eliminating the inefficiencies and delays in requesting, submitting and accessing electronic health records (EHR) data to deliver the best outcomes for patients. Greenlight merged with Pattern Health in December 2024. Learn more at https://greenlighthealth.com/

About Pattern Health

Pattern Health powers clinical trials and digital interventions for many of the world's leading academic researchers, clinical research organizations (CROs), and life science organizations. Pattern's platform offers a wide range of features that help researchers collect data and engage participants. Our unique combination of no-code configuration tools, integration capabilities, supporting services, and catalog of clinical outcomes assessments enables high-quality and efficient research. To learn more, visit https://pattern.health/ .

SOURCE Greenlight Health Data Solutions