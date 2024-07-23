Greenlight Knocks on Borders with Rock Port, Missouri Dispensary Launch

The Rock Port dispensary marks Greenlight's 16th location in Missouri as the company continues its aggressive expansion across limited-license states. With over 700 employees, Greenlight now operates dispensaries in seven states – Missouri, Arkansas, West Virginia, Illinois, Ohio, Nevada, and South Dakota – with a total of 33 dispensary locations nationwide.

"As the largest cannabis operator in Missouri, our home state is a key market for Greenlight," said John Mueller, co-founder and CEO of Greenlight. "Rock Port is located within driving distance of major cities in Nebraska and Iowa, allowing us to broaden our 21+ consumer base in new markets. Notching our 33rd dispensary nationwide, and being consistently voted the Best Dispensaries in Missouri, our goal is to solidify Greenlight as a go-to name in the market and keep sharing 'cannabis with culture' with consumers across the country."

Greenlight Rock Port has been designed to reflect the brand's signature retail model and consumer experience. The dispensary features over 300 branded cannabis products for all types of consumers with a convenient drive-thru for the public 21 years or older.

With continued rapid expansion, Greenlight plans to reach 40 dispensary locations by the end of 2024. The company continues to scale its vertically integrated operations with over 300,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing facilities supplying its retail stores.

Consumers can learn more about Greenlight's Missouri operations by visiting www.greenlightdispensary.com .

About Greenlight

Greenlight is a vertically integrated multi-state operator in the U.S., with 33 dispensaries and five cultivation facilities in Missouri, Arkansas, West Virginia, Illinois, Ohio, Nevada, and South Dakota. Greenlight specializes in cultivating, manufacturing, and distributing high-quality cannabis products for medical and adult use, under its consumer brands: Greenlight, Core Cannabis, and Rogue Green. Greenlight is the first known large MSO to issue quarterly dividends to its shareholders. Dedicated to its mission of serving "Cannabis with Culture," Greenlight launched the world's first legal cannabis farmers market, called "The Underground."

SOURCE Greenlight