Greenlight Launches Adult Use Sales Across 15 Missouri Dispensary Locations

Missouri consumers will now have the option to purchase a variety of products from Greenlight dispensaries that are reliable, safe, effective and come from licensed cultivators including flower, edibles, concentrates and consumables.

Missouri is Greenlight's home-state where the Company is the largest vertically integrated operator with retail, manufacturing and cultivation facilities. Greenlight has dispensary locations across St. Louis, Kansas City, Southeast and Southwest Missouri with plans to open more retail locations this year.

Greenlight is prepared to meet the growing demand and has implemented new adult use friendly activations aimed to enhance the consumer purchasing experience including drive-throughs, remodeling, 195 across its retail locations. According to MJBizDaily estimates, the Missouri cannabis market could reach $550 million in first-year sales, with fourth-year sales projected to jump to $800 million-$900 million.

"Today is a historic day for Greenlight and the state of Missouri. Given the thriving patient community and surrounding borders we anticipate Missouri to be a billion dollar market by 2024. We're looking forward to serving our new community of adult-use consumers as every dollar we sell in a taxed and regulated market is one less dollar going to the black market," said John Mueller, Co-Founder and CEO of Greenlight. "Greenlight has been preparing for adult use since November; doubling cultivation, adding drive thru enhancements, digital kiosks and expedited lines for patients. We're ready."

About Greenlight

Greenlight ( www.greenlightdispensary.com ) is one of the leading cannabis brands in the United States, with operations in Missouri, Arkansas, West Virginia, Illinois and South Dakota. With over 36 cannabis dispensary licenses and more than 150,000 square feet of cultivation and manufacturing, Greenlight is a vertically integrated operator with strong brands, strains and marketing. Our mission is to provide "Cannabis with Culture'' in an inviting atmosphere while welcoming our consumers as part of the Greenlight family.

