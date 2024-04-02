Greenlight Networks Launches 8-Gig High-Speed Fiber Internet

Company also Releases New Broadband "Nutrition" Labels for Greater Price Transparency

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Networks ("Greenlight"), the fastest fiber-to-the-home provider in New York State, announced today the launch of its new 8-Gig high-speed fiber internet option, increasing its fastest speed offering from 5 Gig, and lowering the price by 25%. The new 8 Gig symmetrical speed is available in all Greenlight serviceable markets, where it delivers the fastest fiber internet service available to meet customers' increasing bandwidth requirements.

"After launching 5 Gig symmetrical speeds last year, Greenlight quickly raised the upper threshold of our high-speed Internet service with this new 8-Gig offering," said Mark Murphy, President and CEO of Greenlight Networks. "8-Gig internet is perfect for heavy internet users, including families with a growing number of connected devices and multiple simultaneous users. We're meeting these connectivity needs head-on while making higher speeds more affordable."

As with all its high-speed Internet offerings, customers will receive symmetrical upload and download speeds with no data caps, contract commitments or hidden fees.

Today the company is also introducing its new broadband nutrition labels to further enhance transparency with customers. This is in line with the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Broadband Consumer Labels which are designed to help consumers compare prices and choose an internet service that best fits their household needs and budget.

Available on greenlightnetworks.com/residential, customers can view the pricing breakdown for each of Greenlight's internet tiers. The labels disclose important information about prices, data allowances, broadband speeds, network management practices and privacy policies.

"Providing consumers with the ability to compare pricing and providers is the best way to fuel competition in the marketplace," adds Murphy. "Unlike most of our competitors, Greenlight has a "same price for all" philosophy. We don't play the pricing games where new customers get better rates than loyal long-standing customers. We've long had price transparency as consumers deserve to know the true price and quality of services they are receiving."

Greenlight's new 8-Gig Internet service is ideal for gamers, content creators, business owners and busy families that find themselves streaming, uploading, downloading, and accessing data more often than the average user. Customers can also add Greenlight's sought-after Total Managed Wi-Fi service for an additional $5-15 per month. To learn more about Greenlight Networks' multi-gig services, neighborhood availability, or broadband labels, visit greenlightnetworks.com.

About Greenlight Networks

Greenlight Networks is an ultra high-speed, broadband service provider, offering residential and small business customers internet speeds up to 8 Gigabits per second. Greenlight Networks was founded in 2011 and builds, owns, and operates a fiber-optic network that provides extremely high-speed internet connections. The company's high-speed fiber internet network is currently available to more than 170,000 homes in 27 municipalities throughout Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Rochester and the Hudson Valley area. For more information, visit GreenlightNetworks.com or find it on Facebook.com/GreenlightNetworks, and @GreenlightFiber on Twitter.

