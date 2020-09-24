Greenlight Raises $215 Million at a $1.2 Billion Valuation To Help Millions More Parents Raise Financially-Smart Kids

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight® Financial Technology, Inc. ("Greenlight"), the fintech company on a mission to help parents raise financially-smart kids, announced today a valuation above $1.2 billion after raising $215 million in Series C funding. The series was led by Canapi Ventures and TTV Capital with participation from new investors BOND, DST Global, Goodwater Capital and Fin VC along with Greenlight's first institutional investor Relay Ventures.

Since launching its debit card for kids in 2017, Greenlight has experienced explosive growth. The company now serves more than 2 million parents and kids, helping them manage their family finances and navigate the world of money together. To-date, Greenlight kids have collectively saved more than $50 million.

"Greenlight's rapid growth is a testament to the value they bring to millions of parents and kids every day. My wife and I trust Greenlight to give us the modern tools to teach our children how to manage money," said Gardiner Garrard, Founding Partner at TTV Capital. "TTV Capital is thrilled to provide continued investment to help the company empower more parents."

Greenlight is the comprehensive, all-in-one money management platform purpose-built for families. Its parent-managed debit card for kids with companion apps give parents the ability to pay allowance, manage chores and set flexible, store-level spend controls. Kids explore lessons in earning, saving, spending and giving with a debit card and app designed just for them.

"Greenlight's purpose-based mission of bringing financial literacy to families is massively impactful." said Neil Underwood, partner and co-founder of Canapi Ventures, "We're super excited to back this amazing leadership team who is introducing financial services to an entirely new demographic."

"Greenlight's smart debit card is transforming the way parents teach their kids about responsible money management and financial literacy," said Noah Knauf, general partner at BOND. "Having achieved phenomenal growth year-over-year, this is a company on the fast-track to becoming a household name. We look forward to working alongside the Greenlight team to support their continued growth."

The Series C funding will accelerate Greenlight's mission, propelling the company to reach more families and provide them with new ways for kids to learn about the world of money. In the coming months, Greenlight families can look forward to a completely reimagined app and new investing tools made for kids.

"We're honored to partner with both new and existing investors for our Series C round to continue inspiring future generations to be financially happy and healthy," said Johnson Cook, President and Co-Founder of Greenlight.

"Our vision is to help all families worldwide to be smart about personal finance, providing innovative ways for kids to learn, so that every child can reach their full potential. We look forward to continuing to grow with our families." said Tim Sheehan, CEO and Co-Founder of Greenlight.

For more information on Greenlight, please visit greenlightcard.com, or follow Greenlight on Facebook and Instagram .

About Greenlight:

Founded in 2014, Greenlight Financial Technology is an Atlanta-based fintech company that's committed to empowering parents to raise financially-smart kids. Its groundbreaking family finance product, Greenlight®, is a debit card for kids that parents manage by app using flexible parental controls. Patent-pending technology enables parents to choose the exact stores where their children can spend, manage chores, set parent-paid interest rates on savings and more. Kids monitor spending, watch their savings grow and learn to make real world trade-off decisions.

The Greenlight Card is issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to license by Mastercard International. For more information, please visit: www.greenlightcard.com

SOURCE Greenlight Financial Technology, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.greenlightcard.com

