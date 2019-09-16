Greenlight Raises $54 Million to Empower Parents to Raise Financially-Smart Kids

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlight Financial Technology, Inc. ("Greenlight®"), the fintech company on a mission to empower parents to raise a generation of financially-smart kids, announced today it has raised $54 million in Series B funding led by Drive Capital with participation from JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. Existing investors TTV Capital, Live Oak Bank and Relay Ventures also participated. The investment will fuel continued growth and accelerate the company's development roadmap.

"Greenlight has built an incredible platform that makes it convenient and safe for parents and kids to manage their money. We're proud to support their growth and help them on their mission," said Chris Olsen, Partner at Drive Capital who has joined the Greenlight Board. "What attracted us to Greenlight is the scarcity of tech platforms empowering consumers to be more financially successful."

Greenlight offers a debit card for kids that parents manage through the Greenlight app using flexible parental controls. The company has experienced rapid growth since launching its product in 2017, helping more than half-a-million parents and kids manage daily family finances.

The Greenlight product allows parents to choose the exact stores where their children can spend, manage chores and allowances, set parent-paid interest rates on savings and more. Kids monitor balances, create saving goals and learn to make real world trade-off decisions.

"At Wells Fargo, financial literacy and helping our clients succeed is a part of our core values," said C. Thomas Richardson, head of Strategic Partnership Investing at Wells Fargo. "Greenlight offers parents an opportunity to build that core competency of financial literacy in their child's formative years, through its innovative, interactive and fully digitized product offering. We are impressed by Greenlight's rapid growth, and we are excited to help fuel the next phase of its development."

The Series B funding will accelerate Greenlight's mission-driven roadmap to weave more educational layers into the app experience along with investing, to get kids familiar with the tools to build long-term wealth.

"We're thrilled to partner with our Series B investors to bring Greenlight to millions of new families and help parents prepare their children for healthy financial futures," said Tim Sheehan, CEO and Co-Founder of Greenlight. "In the near future, I hope that this generation of kids grow up to spend wisely, learn the importance of saving and feel confident investing to build wealth over the long-term."

