Greenlion Cleaning and Maintenance Inc. Awarded Contract for Post Renovation Cleaning of USPS Facilities in New York

Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance Inc.

20 Feb, 2024, 08:44 ET

Greenlion is poised to boost its portfolio with a new contract from Engelke Construction Solutions, to provide post-renovation cleaning of a USPS facility.

FREEPORT, N.Y., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Professional full-service cleaning company, Greenlion Cleaning and Maintenance have been awarded a prestigious contract to provide post-renovation cleaning of USPS facility in Hicksville, New York. 

In August 2023, the USPS outlined plans to renovate 400 post office sites nationwide over an 18-month period. Engelke Construction Solutions, LLC was contracted to renovate USPS facility in Hicksville, New York. The company then, contracted Greenlion to carry out the post-renovation cleaning.

Post Construction Cleaning
Greenlion Cleaning and Maintenance's post-renovation contract will begin in February. Under the terms of the agreement, the company will be responsible for a range of cleaning services, including:

  • Cleaning particular areas of the facility before it's painted.
  • Resealing and polishing the tiles floors.
  • Performing post-renovation cleaning. 

Greenlion Cleaning and Maintenance Inc is a certified minority business enterprise (MBE) with a reputation for integrity, consistency, and meticulous attention to detail. Anthony Hamilton, CEO of Greenlion Cleaning, is excited about adding this latest contract to the company's portfolio. He is confident that the company will meet and exceed Engelke Construction Solutions' expectations.

He said: "We are honoured that Engelke Construction Solutions valued our expertise and awarded us the contract for this important project. Our team is excited to embark on this new project and contribute to USPS's vision to transform its facilities. Greenlion has always strived to play a role in the ever-changing landscape we are a part of. It has never been solely about janitorial services or profit for us; it is also about impacting our community. We are very cognizant of our role in our community. So, we are very intentional about assisting the agent of change for the greater good of society."

This is not the first time Greenlion is working on a project of this magnitude. The company has provided janitorial and cleaning services for the New York City Housing Authority, worked closely with the New York City Department of Health to provide cleaning and maintenance for the Covid vaccination centers across the city and served companies like L&M Development and Mega Contracting to provide Final and Post Construction Cleaning for affordable housing projects.

For further information about Greenlion Cleaning and Maintenance, visit: https://greenlioncleaning.com.

Media contact:
Anthony Hamilton
[email protected]
5164422969

SOURCE Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance Inc.

