Greenlion Cleaning and Maintenance Inc. Obtains DBE Certification

Greenlion Cleaning and Maintenance Inc.'s accreditation of the BBB and DBE certification is a significant milestone that is expected to enhance the company's credibility, increase its visibility in the market, and open up new business opportunities.

FREEPORT, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Janitorial Services company Greenlion Cleaning and Maintenance Inc. has announced that the company has accredited with its Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Certification.

Greenlion Cleaning and Maintenance Inc. is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with a reputation for integrity, consistency, and meticulous attention to detail. The full-service cleaning company is deeply committed to delivering high-quality cleaning services to its customers.

The DBE and BBB certificates are Greenlion Cleaning and Maintenance Inc.'s latest certification. It is awarded to small businesses owned and operated by disadvantaged groups. Since 1980, DBE certification has helped to enhance opportunities and increase credibility for the small businesses awarded it.

CEO and Owner of Greenlion Cleaning, Anthony Hamilton, is thrilled about the new certification and emphasized the company's unwavering commitment to excellence. He said: "We have seen the tremendous value of an MBE certification and realized that the DBE certification is essential to accessing the opportunities we seek. This DBE certification is a significant achievement, and will enable us to expand our services and take on larger projects, thereby contributing to our growth and success. We look forward to the expanded opportunities and forming strategic partnerships that can lead to contracts and collaborations."

Greenlion Cleaning and Maintenance Inc. offers a comprehensive range of services, including floor maintenance, building maintenance, pressure washing, post-construction cleaning, and more. With the addition of the DBE certification, Green Lion Maintenance Inc., which has a decade-long reputation for excellence, is now well-positioned to take on additional work such as final cleaning, tiling, painting, construction trailer cleaning, office cleaning, and more.

For further information about Greenlion Cleaning and Maintenance Inc., visit greenlioncleaning.com.

About Greenlion Cleaning and Maintenance Inc.

Launched in 2011, Greenlion Cleaning and Maintenance is a professional, commercial cleaning service company based in Freeport, New York. The company offers a wide range of reliable cleaning services, including floor maintenance, Post-construction cleaning, office cleaning, building maintenance and pressure washing.

Greenlion Cleaning is a certified MBE business with NYS, NYC, NYCSCA and NY/NJ Port Authority. The company boasts a reputation for high-quality and efficient cleaning services.

