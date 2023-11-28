Greenlion Cleaning Leading the Pack with Top-Notch Janitorial Services in NY

FREEPORT, N.Y., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Clean isn't good enough!" That's the message from Anthony Hamilton, President of minority-owned business, Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance Inc., in celebrating the company's 12th year in business.

Greelion's supervisor walking jobsite with GC. Greenlion's team pressure wash entrances at New York City Housing Authority

Launched in 2011, Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance supports businesses, property managers and contractors with expert Janitorial services to keep their environment in tip-top shape. Over the last 12 years, the company has completed more than 10 million sq ft of office cleaning, post-construction cleaning, move-out / move-in cleaning, building maintenance and power washing.

Far from the average cleaning company, Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance is guided by its commitment to perfection and responding to the uniqueness of each customer's needs. "Although our primary purpose is to provide cleaning services, clean is not good enough," Hamilton emphasized. "We strive to exceed our customer's expectations with our integrity, honesty and thorough attention to detail."

But it's not just about serving their clients with pristine results. Greenlion Cleaning is powered by the dedication of their incredible staff, who share the vision of their founder. "Our employees are our most valuable Asset," said Hamilton. "Twelve years in business is a significant milestone, and it wouldn't have happened without their commitment."

One client, Tish, affirmed Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance's dedication to quality service. She said, "Green Lion's team of skilled professionals are knowledgeable in their field and dedicated to providing top-notch service. They took the time to understand our unique needs and developed a tailored plan that exceeded our expectations. We have used their services several times and have never been disappointed."

Greenlion Cleaning serves clients in Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island. However, the company also facilitates clients outside their service locations. For further information, visit: https://greenlioncleaning.com

