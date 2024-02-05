Greenlion Cleaning Leading the Pack with Top-Notch Janitorial Services in NY

News provided by

Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance Inc.

05 Feb, 2024, 08:41 ET

FREEPORT, N.Y., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Clean isn't good enough!" That's the message from Anthony Hamilton, President of minority-owned business, Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance Inc., in celebrating the company's 12th year in business.

Continue Reading
Final Clean
Final Clean

Launched in 2011, Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance supports businesses, property managers and contractors with expert Janitorial services to keep their environment in tip-top shape. Over the last 12 years, the company has completed more than 10 million sq ft of office cleaning, post-construction cleaning, move-out / move-in cleaning, building maintenance and power washing. 

Far from the average cleaning company, Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance is guided by its commitment to perfection and responding to the uniqueness of each customer's needs. "Although our primary purpose is to provide cleaning services, clean is not good enough," Hamilton emphasized. "We strive to exceed our customer's expectations with our integrity, honesty and thorough attention to detail."

But it's not just about serving their clients with pristine results. Greenlion Cleaning is powered by the dedication of their incredible staff, who share the vision of their founder. "Our employees are our most valuable Asset," said Hamilton. "Twelve years in business is a significant milestone, and it wouldn't have happened without their commitment. 

One client, Tish, affirmed Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance's dedication to quality service. She said, "Green Lion's team of skilled professionals are knowledgeable in their field and dedicated to providing top-notch service. They took the time to understand our unique needs and developed a tailored plan that exceeded our expectations. We have used their services several times and have never been disappointed."

Greenlion Cleaning serves clients in Brooklyn, Bronx, Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island and Long Island. However, the company also facilitates clients outside their service locations. For further information, visit: https://greenlioncleaning.com

Media contact:
Andre Hamilton
[email protected]  
516-442-2969

SOURCE Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance Inc.

Also from this source

Greenlion Cleaning Leading the Pack with Top-Notch Janitorial Services in NY

Greenlion Cleaning Leading the Pack with Top-Notch Janitorial Services in NY

"Clean isn't good enough!" That's the message from Anthony Hamilton, President of minority-owned business, Greenlion Cleaning & Maintenance Inc., in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Small Business Services

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.