Greenlite Ventures Announces AI Integration into No Limit Platforms

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures Inc. (OTC Pink: GRNL) has announced the integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) applications into platforms developed by No Limit Technology Holdings, Inc., a leading innovator in sports betting and blockchain technology. Over the past 12 months, No Limit has been developing and refining AI applications tailored specifically for the betting and crypto exchanges that Greenlite Ventures is preparing to launch. On May 17, 2024, GRNL and No Limit signed a Term Sheet Acquisition Agreement that is scheduled to close in the coming days.

The key features of this newly developed AI technology include:

Real-Time Odds Optimization No Limit's AI apps continuously monitor line movements and odds discrepancies across all legal betting platforms. This real-time analysis identifies arbitrage betting opportunities, allowing players to lock in guaranteed profits if able to bet on multiple platforms. No Limit Arbitrage Subscribers will receive ARBI ALERTS whenever such opportunities arise.

Data-Driven Predictions No Limit's AI algorithms are designed to search and analyze vast amounts of historical and real-time sports data. This provides users with deeper statistical insights and more accurate percentages for their betting decisions. No Limit Weekly Subscribers will benefit from ongoing AI odds analysis, offering game outcome and player performance assessments that generate daily prop and in-game betting alerts.

Personalized Recommendations No Limit AI delivers personalized recommendations tailored to each user's preferences, betting history, and tendencies. These recommendations encompass sports events and ticket opportunities, betting options, and marketing promotions and sales discounts that match the user profile.

AI Chatbots No Limit is also developing sophisticated AI chatbots to provide unparalleled customer support. These chatbots offer real-time scores and odds for every game on the board, instant account information, user-friendly instructions for using No Limit's betting, arbitrage, and crypto platforms, and other personalized services based on user history.

About Greenlite Ventures Inc. Greenlite Ventures Inc. (OTC Pink: "GRNL") is pioneering innovative solutions for the sports betting and crypto industries. With the integration of No Limit's advanced AI technologies, Greenlite Ventures is poised to deliver state-of-the-art services that deliver tangible financial benefits to its users.

For more information, please contact: [email protected], +1 949-468-7098

SOURCE Greenlite Ventures Inc.