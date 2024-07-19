Greenlite Ventures Completes Agreement with No Limit Technology

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlite Ventures Inc. (OTC Pink: GRNL) has announced the signing of a Reorganization Agreement with No Limit Technology Holdings Inc. (No Limit), a company involved in the sports betting and cryptocurrency markets. The agreement has been submitted to FINRA pursuant to its company-related action review process. Once the review is concluded, and FINRA advises the company that no further action is required, the acquisition will be deemed closed. However, the decision to conclude the review and determine that no further action is required is entirely within the authority of FINRA and no assurance can be given that such will be the case.

As a result of the acquisition, GRNL will own all physical assets and intellectual property previously owned and developed by No Limit. In consideration, No Limit has acquired majority shareholder control of GRNL, and No Limit founder and CEO Rafael Groswirt will be appointed as GRNL's new CEO

With this acquisition, GRNL seeks to create a decentralized sports betting ecosystem. Utilizing blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, and peer-to-peer algorithms, GRNL plans to launch a sports betting exchange powered by its own cryptocurrency, the No Limit Coin. The platform is intended to offer financial benefits to users, including a greatly reduced house take and non-custodial wallets that allow users to always be in control of their funds.

Contact: Rafael Groswirt 901 909 9089 [email protected]

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about our industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Greenlite Ventures Inc.