Greenlots and Volvo Trucks Partner on First Installation of Chargers for Volvo LIGHTS Electrified Trucking Project

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlots, a member of the Shell Group and leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, today announced the installation of charging infrastructure for a fleet of electrified commercial trucks as part of its ongoing partnership with Volvo Trucks, one of the largest heavy-duty truck companies in the world. The heavy-duty fleet charging stations are the first of four installations by Greenlots at warehouses across Southern California.

"Heavy-duty fleets have unique charging characteristics and needs," said Harmeet Singh, Chief Technology Officer at Greenlots. "Greenlots' SKY platform is built for scale and designed to deliver a charging solution that meets Volvo Trucks' electric fleet's unique requirements and is optimized for cost and power. The open standards-based charging approach built into Greenlots' platform enables Volvo to future-proof its investments in the charging infrastructure."

On Tuesday, February 11, Volvo will host an invite-only innovation showcase at TEC Equipment Warehouse based in Fontana, CA, to share information about its multi-year Volvo Low Impact Green Heavy Transport Solutions (LIGHTS) project, which aims to transform the way we transport goods. This public-private statewide initiative, comprised of partners including Greenlots, puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen the economy and improve public health and the environment, particularly in disadvantaged communities.

"We're excited to be part of the development of a battery-electric transport eco-system along with our Volvo LIGHTS project partners," said Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. "This project is unique in the sense of its scope, and that it takes into account the entire system, with the charging infrastructure provided by Greenlots being one of the key components to this transport solution."

Greenlots installed two fully operational 50kW DC fast chargers at the Fontana site and has plans to install an additional 150kW DC fast charger in the next month. All of the charging equipment for the project is connected to Greenlots' SKY™ EV Charging Network Software, which enables seamless management of Volvo's fleet and charging stations while balancing grid demand. Greenlots' range of software solutions safely and cost-effectively balances the power demands of electric fleet vehicles, warehouse facilities, and the electric grid. Its software provides fleet owners the lowest total cost of ownership by managing energy usage to prevent high utility bills, while also supplying grid operators with the tools needed to safely integrate EVs and renewables onto the grid. For more information, visit https://greenlots.com/about/newsroom.

About Greenlots



Greenlots, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell New Energies, is powering the future of electric transportation with industry-leading software and services that equip drivers, site hosts and network operators to efficiently deploy, manage, and leverage EV charging infrastructure at scale. Our technology brings together cutting-edge network management software, integrated charging optimization, grid balancing services and a driver-friendly mobile app – all in a single platform. Committed to advancing the promise of electrified transportation, Greenlots delivers new mobility infrastructure solutions designed to connect people to their destinations in a safer, cleaner and smarter way. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company has deployed projects in 13 countries around the world. For more information, visit: https://greenlots.com/

About Volvo Trucks

Volvo Trucks provides complete transport solutions for professional and demanding customers, offering a full range of medium to heavy duty trucks. Customer support is secured via a global network of dealers with 2,100 service points in more than 130 countries. Volvo trucks are assembled in 14 countries across the globe. In 2019, approximately 131,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of Volvo Group, one of the world's leading manufacturers of trucks, buses, construction equipment and marine and industrial engines. The Group also provides complete solutions for financing and service. Volvo Trucks' work is based on the core values of quality, safety and environmental care.

