Greenlots Chosen as Network Provider for Major EV Charging Expansion in Thailand

The network will also support BMW Thailand's ChargeNow program in the country, giving all BMW drivers access to the public charging network, and building upon Greenlots' existing partnership with BMW ChargeNow. Greenlots' partnerships with EGAT and BMW Thailand represent significant opportunities for major utilities and automakers to participate in the build out of charging infrastructure, which remains a key barrier to mainstream EV adoption.

As the use of hybrid and pure electric vehicles increases across Southeast Asia, Thailand is leading other countries in the race to attract investment, by creating incentives designed to accelerate the adoption of EVs. The Thai government wants 1.2 million EVs and 690 charging stations operating by 2036. A recent study from Frost & Sullivan found that 44 percent of Thai consumers are open to buying an EV, significantly outperforming the regional average intention to purchase an EV. The same study found that Thai consumers in particular are motivated to purchase an EV due to charging flexibility, convenience and lower operating costs.

Ms. Aungkana Sukviboon, Director, Demand Side Management and Planning Division, EGAT : "As we deploy our EV charging network across Thailand , we need real-time data to understand the impact EVs are having on the grid, as well as the ability to manage the increased load itself. Greenlots' sophisticated charging platform provides the best possible experience for both operators like us as well as the customers making use of our chargers."

"Selecting Greenlots as ChargeNow partner in allowed us to utilize many best practices from their establishment of the largest charging network in , and we are pleased to now expand the ChargeNow network to drivers across with Greenlots." Mr. Narratchai Leeraphant, President of Polytechnology and GLT ( Thailand ): "GLT is the leading Charge Point Operator (CPO) in Thailand , with the highest market share of public EV chargers. Started in 2011, Greenlots and Polytechnology has launched our business in Thailand . In the first half of 2018, GLT is planning for 151 charge points (CP) in over 70 public locations in major hotels, shopping malls, and office buildings."

Greenlots provides interoperable EV charging network management software to its customers, including global automakers, utilities, and commercial real estate developers. Greenlots is partnering with local charging solutions company, GLT, which will install the Level 2 charging infrastructure in Thailand, while Greenlots will manage the network through its cloud-based platform. Greenlots' SKY EV Charging network assists customers in addressing the challenge of managing EV charging infrastructure at scale by providing an end-to-end network solution that includes a fully featured mobile app, flexible pricing options, real-time system data and advanced analytics, resulting in charging optimization for drivers, property owners and network operators at the lowest cost of ownership.

"This major expansion of EV charging networks in Thailand represents a watershed moment for electric vehicles in Southeast Asia, with high demand for increased charging options for consumers," said Lin-Zhuang Khoo, Senior Vice-President of Strategy at Greenlots. "EGAT and BMW Thailand's decisions to utilize Greenlots' comprehensive technology solutions represent global market validation for our products and signal that major companies, including utilities and automakers, will continue to play a critical role in the build out of EV infrastructure worldwide."

Greenlots is unlocking the possibilities of the new electric mobility future by delivering innovative software, services and expertise that empowers utilities, cities, communities and automakers to deploy EV charging infrastructure at scale. Our technology brings together the latest in EV charging and energy management software, connecting people in a safer, cleaner, and smarter way. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company operates in 13 countries spanning three continents.

