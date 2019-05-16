Greenlots Enables Further Electrification of Columbus Yellow Cab's Fleet in Central Ohio

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlots, a Shell New Energies subsidiary and leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions, announced today that it is working with Columbus Yellow Cab (Yellow Cab) to install public DC fast charging (DCFC) stations at Yellow Cab's depot facility and along several heavily trafficked routes throughout central Ohio. To date, Yellow Cab has been charging its EV fleet with Level 2 charging infrastructure, limiting the number of miles each vehicle can drive per day due to long charging times. By deploying DCFC stations backed by Greenlots' award-winning network operating platform, Yellow Cab's operators can significantly decrease charging times, monitor their fleet in real time and increase the utilization of each clean vehicle on the road.

"The electrification of fleets will play a pivotal role in transforming our transportation system," said Brett Hauser, CEO of Greenlots. "Our innovative charging technology offers fleet owners a simple, scalable solution to maximize the benefits of going electric, including maintenance and fuel cost savings and increased operational efficiency. Columbus Yellow Cab shares Greenlots' pioneering vision for an electric mobility future; through our work together, we hope to make EV taxis the norm in the years ahead."

Founded in 1928, Yellow Cab has been doing business in Ohio for 91 years and is a longstanding pillar of the local community. To give back to the community where their business has grown, Yellow Cab is leveraging Greenlots' expertise in deploying and managing high-powered EV charging solutions to bring DCFC stations to its own depot facility and additional publicly accessible in-route locations throughout Columbus and central Ohio. These chargers, backed by Greenlots' SKY™ EV Charging Network Software, will allow Yellow Cab to sustainably expand its electrified fleet and provide fast, easily-accessible charging infrastructure for Ohio drivers to promote local EV adoption.

"Our fleet drives over ten million miles per year in the Columbus area, and because of this we feel that it is our company's responsibility to help the community take serious steps towards electrified transportation," said Morgan Kauffman, CEO and owner, Columbus Yellow Cab. "With this project, we're showing local residents that EVs are a viable substitution for traditional internal combustion vehicles and challenging them to rethink their transportation decisions. If we can go electric, so can many other daily drivers across Ohio. Greenlots has been instrumental in allowing us to provide this service through their turnkey offering. Planning, deployment and management are made seamless with their help."

Locations for the public chargers are being strategically selected through a collaborative project between Yellow Cab and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in which 70 million GPS data points are collected and analyzed to discover optimal charging locations. With these new stations, local EV drivers will have access to affordable and convenient fast charging infrastructure that won't disrupt grid operations. Yellow Cab's work in central Ohio has been made possible through close collaboration with Smart Columbus, a U.S. Department of Transportation-funded smart cities initiative for the region.

The project is also part of an existing AEP Ohio incentive program to build 300 Level 2 and 75 Level 3/DCFC public EV charging stations in the region.

About Greenlots

Greenlots, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell New Energies, is powering the future of electric transportation with industry-leading software and services that equip drivers, site hosts and network operators to efficiently deploy, manage, and leverage EV charging infrastructure at scale. Our technology brings together cutting-edge network management software, integrated charging optimization, grid balancing services and a driver-friendly mobile app – all in a single platform. Committed to advancing the promise of electrified transportation, Greenlots delivers new mobility infrastructure solutions designed to connect people to their destinations in a safer, cleaner and smarter way. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company has deployed projects in 13 countries around the world. For more information, visit: https://greenlots.com/

Media Contact

Katy Poniatowski

Antenna Group for Greenlots

greenlots@antennagroup.com

(415) 977-1922

SOURCE Greenlots

Related Links

https://greenlots.com

