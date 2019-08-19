Greenlots Installs Shell's First Electric Vehicle Fast-Charger in Singapore

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenlots , a member of the Shell Group and leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announced today the launch of the first DC fast charger at a Shell service station in Singapore. This is the first of 10 DC fast chargers that Greenlots will install at Shell service stations in Singapore over the next few months and is part of Greenlots' broader strategy to provide EV charging solutions across all applications throughout Asia and North America.

Singapore is a natural location for Shell and Greenlots to introduce this new service, with both companies having significant presence and history in the island city-state. While its headquarters is now in Los Angeles, Greenlots was founded in Singapore over a decade ago and has since expanded its footprint across the region, deploying EV charging projects with leading utilities, automakers and energy companies. Meanwhile, Shell is one of the largest foreign investors in Singapore and has operated there for 128 years.

"Greenlots and Shell have been exploring synergies since we were acquired earlier this year," said Brett Hauser, CEO of Greenlots. "This project demonstrates our collective commitment to enable electrified transportation around the world, specifically in Singapore where Greenlots was founded, and bolsters Greenlots' expansion in Southeast Asia. Supporting Shell's EV charging network in Singapore is a logical extension of the work we've been doing there to provide charging solutions at home, at work, for fleets and on-the-go and reinforces Greenlots' status as a global leader in the EV charging industry."

Singapore is building up its EV infrastructure to meet an anticipated demand from more drivers, ridesharing companies and commercial fleets converting to electric vehicles. These new, publicly-accessible fast chargers at Shell stations will help accelerate EV adoption in Singapore, particularly among fleets where the total cost of ownership can often be lower for electric vehicles. With a robust fleet offering, Greenlots helps fleet owners transition to EVs by providing turnkey installation services, advanced network software, and energy management solutions.

About Greenlots

Greenlots, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Shell New Energies, is powering the future of electric transportation with industry-leading software and services that equip drivers, site hosts and network operators to efficiently deploy, manage, and leverage EV charging infrastructure at scale. Our technology brings together cutting-edge network management software, integrated charging optimization, grid balancing services and a driver-friendly mobile app – all in a single platform. Committed to advancing the promise of electrified transportation, Greenlots delivers new mobility infrastructure solutions designed to connect people to their destinations in a safer, cleaner and smarter way. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, the company has deployed projects in 13 countries around the world. For more information, visit: https://greenlots.com/

Media Contact

Chelsea Lauber

Antenna Group for Greenlots

greenlots@antennagroup.com

(646) 833-0289

SOURCE Greenlots

Related Links

https://greenlots.com/

