Greenlots Wins 2018 Edison Award for Vehicle Advancements in Energy and Sustainability

"At Greenlots, we're working to bridge the gap between transformative trends in mobility and energy, and empowering utilities and other network managers to effectively scale charging solutions to match growing EV ownership," said Brett Hauser, CEO of Greenlots. "Winning this Edison Award is an important indicator of the needs we're filling in providing comprehensive software and services for the build out of EV charging infrastructure vital to the new electric mobility future."

Greenlots' award-winning SKY™ EV charging Network Software manages the activities between the grid and electric vehicles (EVs), EV chargers, and solar and battery storage to enable a dynamic energy system that is cleaner and more efficient. This Network Software enables utilities, cities, automotive manufacturers and other key stakeholders to work collaboratively toward the electrification of transportation, and makes EV technology more accessible to consumers by driving the deployment of charging stations worldwide. Greenlots SKY Smart Charging™ module bridges electric mobility, demand side management, solar and behind-the-meter energy storage solutions for the built environment.

Greenlots SKY™ Insights, a new analytics module of SKY™, is expanding the platform's functionality with several features, including advanced charging utilization data and analytics, real-time status of all charging events, and predictive analytics for asset reliability optimization. In addition, SKY™ Insights improves the ability of customers and network operators to expedite maintenance activities by increasing visibility to operational issues through custom fault notifications and emailed reports. SKY™ Insights is in limited deployment with a larger expansion expected by the end of the year.

Operating one of the largest open fast-charging network in North America, Greenlots is also expanding its reach in key markets in Asia and Europe. With a number of utility partners in place, Greenlots is positioned to lead vehicle-to-grid integration, one of the top challenges facing utilities as electric vehicles go from niche to mainstream. Among Greenlots' investors is Energy Impact Partners, the world's leading coalition of utilities. Recent customer successes include Greenlots' selection as the operating platform provider for Electrify America's initial deployment of coast-to-coast high-power fast chargers as a part of its historic $2 billion investment in EV infrastructure.

About Greenlots

Greenlots is unlocking the possibilities of the new electric mobility future by delivering innovative software, services and expertise that empowers utilities, cities, communities and automakers to deploy EV charging infrastructure at scale. Our technology brings together the latest in EV charging and grid management software, connecting people in a safer, cleaner and smarter way. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company's global footprint spans three continents with deployments in 13 different countries. Visit www.greenlots.com for more information or follow us on Twitter @greenlots.

About the Edison Awards

Established in 1987 and often described as "the Oscars of Innovation," the Edison Awards recognizes and honors the world's best innovations and innovators. The Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators.

The Edison Awards Steering Committee reviewed over 500 nominations from around the world, and sent the final ballot to an independent judging panel comprising more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines. For more information about the Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com.

