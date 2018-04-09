Greenlots Wins Bloomberg New Energy Finance Award, Named New Energy Pioneer

"At Greenlots, we're dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology to our customers," said Brett Hauser, CEO of Greenlots. "Bloomberg New Energy Finance's recognition of our success is gratifying because they have enormous credibility in our market. The award is further evidence that Greenlots has the top EV charging and grid management product." Hauser will accept the award today at the Bloomberg Future of Energy Summit in New York.

Operating the largest open fast-charging network in North America, Greenlots provides EV charging software and expertise that enables utilities, cities, communities and automakers to deploy large-scale EV charging infrastructure. Their SKY™ Network Software also gives customers the ability to optimize operations while building new business models and developing additional revenue streams. Greenlots provides utilities the ability to remotely control grid loads through smart charging, demand response and behind-the-meter energy storage solutions. By enabling utilities to manage complex energy loads, Greenlots ensures that charging investments are strategic, accessible and future-proof to avoid stranded assets and to support widespread electric vehicle growth.

Over nearly the past five years, Greenlots' global network has delivered approximately 5 million kWh of energy over 500,000 charging sessions, reducing approximately 10 million pounds of CO 2 . In January, Volkswagen subsidiary Electrify America selected Greenlots as the sole provider for their network operating platform, which will manage Electrify America's $2 billion network of high-power fast chargers that will expand highway and other EV charging capabilities across the United States. In addition, Greenlots was recently selected as a provider of cloud-based network services for Thailand's leading state-owned utility, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), alongside its ongoing work with BMW's ChargeNow in Thailand.

"Given the global shift to electrified transportation, Greenlots' market opportunity is vast and expected to grow considerably as demand for electric vehicles continues to surge," said Lin Khoo, Greenlots Senior Vice President of Strategy. "Our total addressable market for EV charging network software and services is expected to grow to $4.2 billion by 2025."

Each year, BNEF identifies 10 game-changing companies globally in the field of clean energy technology and innovation. A panel of industry experts from academia, corporations, utilities, finance and technology incubators chose Greenlots and the other winners. BNEF technology experts advise the panel through the assessment stages.

About Greenlots

Greenlots is unlocking the possibilities of the new electric mobility future by delivering innovative software, services and support that empowers utilities, cities, communities and automakers to deploy EV charging infrastructure at scale. Our technology brings together the latest in EV charging and grid management software, connecting people in a safer, cleaner, and smarter way. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, the company operates in 13 countries spanning three continents. Greenlots' partners include top North American utilities, including Pacific Gas and Electric, Avista Utilities, Southern Company, Southern California Edison and BC Hydro. With world-class automotive electric vehicle fleet partners like BMW, Ford, Nissan and Kia Motors, Greenlots is uniquely positioned to scale electric vehicle charging networks to meet global demand. Visit www.greenlots.com for more information or follow us on Twitter @greenlots.

About Bloomberg New Energy Finance

Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) provides unique analysis, tools and data for decision makers driving change in the energy system. It helps clients stay on top of developments across the energy spectrum from its comprehensive web-based platform. BNEF has 200 staff based in London, New York, Beijing, Cape Town, Hong Kong, Munich, New Delhi, San Francisco, São Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo, Washington D.C. and Zurich.

