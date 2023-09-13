Greenly Hosting "The Future of Sustainability" Event and Panel for Climate Week NYC 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenly , the leading carbon accounting and management platform, has announced that it will be hosting "The Future of Sustainability" , an event exploring climate solutions, taking place during Climate Week NYC on September 19, 2023. This in-person gathering at Lincoln Center's David Rubenstein Atrium will bring together experts, enthusiasts, and curious minds to discuss innovative ideas and solutions for a greener world. Registration for the event is available here .

"The Future of Sustainability" will be a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, exchange ideas, and contribute to the global movement towards a more sustainable and resilient planet. The evening will consist of a happy hour, networking, as well as a panel moderated by Greenly Co-Founder and CEO Alexis Normand, featuring a captivating lineup of distinguished speakers, each at the forefront of driving change in sustainability and environmental innovation.

Attendees can anticipate an engaging experience filled with groundbreaking technological insights, inspiring presentations, and interactive discussions. Attendees will gain valuable knowledge on actionable steps they can take to contribute positively to the environment and pave the way for a sustainable future for generations to come, with insights coming from an esteemed panel of experts including:

Sarah Thuo – Partner, Sustainability Services at IBM Consulting:

Sarah Thuo is a trailblazer in the field of sustainability, leads Sustainability Business Transformation Services at IBM Consulting for clients in the Americas. With a profound background in Strategy, Supply Chain, and Operations, Sarah has spearheaded successful sustainable transformations across diverse industries. Her passion lies in helping private and public clients establish Sustainable Supply Chains through embedding transparency, responsible sourcing, lifecycle emissions management, and circularity. Sarah's groundbreaking ideas have earned her recognition as one of the top 100 Women in Sustainability globally by Sustainability Magazine and a place among the top 50 Multicultural Women in Technology by Diversity & Inclusion Inc.

Maddie Hall - Co Founder and CEO of Living Carbon:

Maddie Hall is the vibrant and innovative Co-Founder and CEO of Living Carbon , where she and her team are developing next-generation carbon projects, incorporating plants engineered to capture and store carbon effectively. These projects play a pivotal role in rejuvenating ecosystems and biodiversity on land adversely impacted by industrial activities, such as abandoned mineland and degraded agricultural land. Maddie's leadership showcases the potential for sustainable solutions to restore and revitalize our planet.

Jack Bruner - Co Founder at Carbon Neutral Club:

Jack Bruner is a Co-Founder at Carbon Neutral Club , a Canadian climate tech company seeking to make climate action accessible to anyone. Jack holds a Bachelor in Political Science & Economics from the University of Guelph, and over his career as a digital product manager has helped build a number of "technology-for-good" products. Carbon Neutral Club, his most recent venture, has grown rapidly over the past months with members across Canada & the US. Carbon Neutral Club offers consumers a simple path to estimate and offset their personal carbon footprints, and as a reward, provides them with access to year-round savings with their 50+ sustainable brand partners. Literally "save money for fighting climate change."

Please register for the event here . For more information on Greenly, please visit https://www.greenly.earth/ .

Event Details:

Date: September 19, 2023

Time: 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. EDT

Location: The David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center; 61 W 62nd St, New York, NY

Register Here

About Greenly

Founded in October 2019 by Alexis Normand (CEO, ex-Health Director of Withings, HEC, Sciences-Po, passed through the Boston office of Withings and Techstars), Matthieu Vegreville (CTO, X-Telecom, data scientist at Withings) and Arnaud Delubac (CMO, ESSEC-Centrale, INSEE, previously in charge of digital communication in the Prime Minister's office), Offspend SAS launched Greenly in January 2020, the world's first carbon accounting platform with +1,000 corporate clients in France, the United Kingdom and the United States. Greenly's climate tech now enables all companies, regardless of their size or sector, to contribute to the fight against global warming, starting with a simple measurement of their CO2 emissions. Once the assessment has been carried out, Greenly helps them to define a roadmap to help them align themselves with a Net Zero Contributor trajectory. Greenly obtained the B-Corp label in September 2022 and intends to make its expertise available to the community.

For more information please visit https://www.greenly.earth/

