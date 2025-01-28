GreenLyne Partners with TruStage to Offer TruStage Payment Guard Insurance

GreenLyne becomes first secured loan provider to offer digital lending insurance solution Payment Guard

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenLyne , a leading home equity platform that empowers financial institutions to dramatically lower the cost, time and effort for home equity lending to all homeowners regardless of the size of loan, announced a strategic partnership with Payment Guard Insurance. This supports and enhances GreenLyne's mission to make secured lending like mortgages, home equity lines of credit and home equity loans more accessible while delivering the peace of mind that homeowners have long desired.

GreenLyne's AI-driven model discovers the right combination of size and price to optimize qualifying secured loans for borrowers. GreenLyne has integrated with national financial institutions, allowing borrowers to access the equity in their homes to cover medical expenses, remodel their homes, aid in emergencies and consolidate their debt with unprecedented ease.

Payment Guard is a unique embedded lending insurance solution helping to provide coverage for a fully digital lending environment. Designed to be a component of the loan, Payment Guard integrates seamlessly and easily, adding an extra layer of protection for both borrowers and lenders should the borrower experience an unexpected loss of income or disability. Now helping to protect over $450 million in aggregate loan portfolios, Payment Guard is focused on providing coverage to digital lenders and fintechs as well as their underlying lending capacity providers.

"We're excited to partner with TruStage and believe Payment Guard could significantly contribute to our goal of building a new future of friction-free, near-zero cost - secured lending that is much more accessible and inclusive," said Syeed Mansur, GreenLyne CEO. "TruStage shares a unity-of-mission and unity-of-direction in our commitment to treating all homeowners – regardless of their property value – with care and respect during challenging times. Our partnership will enhance the value we can provide while helping us uplift the financial well-being of so many Americans."

"The partnership between GreenLyne and TruStage Payment Guard represents a significant step in enhancing financial security and helping to foster peace of mind for all communities, mitigating the risk for so many of today's homeowners," said Danielle Sesko, director, Product Management at TruStage. "By integrating Payment Guard into GreenLyne's innovative platform, the loans originated from its platform could have an increased layer of resilience against borrowers' unexpected financial hardship."

For more information, visit GreenLyne.ai.

GreenLyne is a FinTech platform that gives both consumers and Home Equity lenders the power to make more affordable secured loans as frictionless as unsecured financing like credit cards and personal loans. This revolutionary platform helps both sides pinpoint the precise loan amount that maximizes affordability and safety for the borrower and responsible growth for the lender. TruStage is a financially strong insurance, investment and technology provider, built on the philosophy of people helping people. We believe a brighter financial future should be accessible to everyone, and our products and solutions help people confidently make financial decisions that work for them at every stage of life. With a culture rooted and focused on creating a more equitable society and financial system, we are deeply committed to giving back to our communities to improve the lives of those we serve. For more information, visit trustage.com.

SOURCE GreenLyne