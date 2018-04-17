Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI) announces the appointment of the new President and CEO Christer Ericsson, P.E.

BABYLON, N.Y., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GPI is pleased to announce that Christer Ericsson, P.E. has been named President/CEO. Christer joined GPI as a project manager for HTSD, a firm acquired by GPI in 1998. Since then, he has successfully led the growth of our New England Regional presence from one office to five offices in four states. For the past 18 years, Christer has served as the New England office's branch manager, rebuilding the operation from a traffic engineering group to a multi-disciplined operation providing bridge design, construction inspection, protective coatings, geomatics, landscape architecture and UAS services. In 2015, Christer was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) responsible for geographic and discipline growth of GPI, which is comprised of 48 offices throughout the US. With a passion and understanding of the importance of brand identity, strategic cross-branch marketing and the awareness of the changes in the engineering industry, his focus was on the development of the corporate communications plan and improved collaboration between the approximately 1,500 employees. As President/CEO, he will continue the strategic process and lead GPI in employee engagement and company-wide growth. "GPI recently celebrated its 50th anniversary," Christer said, "and as we commemorate our past, we are excited about and focused on our future. As technology evolves, all of what we do becomes more and more integrated. The future success of GPI will be built upon the new and developing leaders collaborating and taking the company to higher levels."
"I met Christer at a Project Manager's meeting in 1999 and immediately knew he was a leader and people would support him. Over the past 19 years, Christer and his staff have taken the New England operation from a branch that at times was struggling to stay afloat to one of the premier offices in the GPI organization. I have the same feeling that he will lead the entire GPI operation to new and exciting levels." Chairman of the Board, Steve Greenman, P.E.
GPI is an employee-owned consulting engineering firm providing design and construction management services to both public and private sector clients. Areas of expertise include highway and bridge design, construction inspection, MEP design, traffic engineering, transportation planning, land development, training and development, underwater inspection and protective coatings.
