Greenman-Pedersen, Inc. (GPI) announces the appointment of the new President and CEO Christer Ericsson, P.E.

BABYLON, N.Y., April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GPI is pleased to announce that Christer Ericsson, P.E. has been named President/CEO. Christer joined GPI as a project manager for HTSD, a firm acquired by GPI in 1998. Since then, he has successfully led the growth of our New England Regional presence from one office to five offices in four states. For the past 18 years, Christer has served as the New England office's branch manager, rebuilding the operation from a traffic engineering group to a multi-disciplined operation providing bridge design, construction inspection, protective coatings, geomatics, landscape architecture and UAS services. In 2015, Christer was promoted to Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) responsible for geographic and discipline growth of GPI, which is comprised of 48 offices throughout the US. With a passion and understanding of the importance of brand identity, strategic cross-branch marketing and the awareness of the changes in the engineering industry, his focus was on the development of the corporate communications plan and improved collaboration between the approximately 1,500 employees. As President/CEO, he will continue the strategic process and lead GPI in employee engagement and company-wide growth. "GPI recently celebrated its 50th anniversary," Christer said, "and as we commemorate our past, we are excited about and focused on our future. As technology evolves, all of what we do becomes more and more integrated. The future success of GPI will be built upon the new and developing leaders collaborating and taking the company to higher levels."