GreenMantra® Technologies Elects Donald Wiseman and Adam Shepherd To its Board of Directors

BRANTFORD, Ontario, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenMantra Technologies, a rapidly growing clean technology company that upcycles and transforms recycled plastics into value added specialty polymers, announces the appointment of Donald Wiseman and Adam Shepherd to its board of directors.

Wiseman is president of Tundra Companies, a Minnesota-based producer of advanced polymers and composites. He was previously president at PolyOne Corporation, leading their Performance Products and Solutions business unit and serving as general manager of the company's Geon Performance Materials business. His career experience also includes business and operating leadership roles at Johns Manville, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, Americhem, Michelman and Rohm & Haas.

Shepherd serves as president of Celina Capital Corporation, a Toronto-based family office that specializes in investment in private operating companies. Prior to joining Celina, he spent a large portion of his career at Citibank Canada as a derivatives specialist, corporate banker and leader of Citibank's private bank.

"We are pleased to have Don and Adam join our board of directors," said Jodie Morgan, chief executive officer of GreenMantra Technologies. "They bring deep experience, industry knowledge and expertise to GreenMantra that will be invaluable as we work to continue our rapid growth, expand our unique upcycling technology to transform recycled plastics into valuable polymers while creating a more circular economy for plastics."

About GreenMantra® Technologies Ltd.

GreenMantra Technologies is a rapidly growing clean technology company that utilizes a proprietary catalyst and patented depolymerization process to upcycle and transform recycled plastics into value-added specialty polymers.

The company markets its polyethylene and polypropylene polymer additives under the CERANOVUS® brand name and plans to introduce a new portfolio of polystyrene-based polymers in 2019. Its specialty polymers are used in industrial applications such as asphalt roofing and roads, polymer compounding, plastic processing, wood/plastic composites and inks and coatings. They create value by improving end-product performance, delivering lower formulation costs and enabling a more efficient manufacturing process. Its CERANOVUS A Series polymers are certified as comprised of 100 percent post-consumer and post-industrial recycled plastics.

GreenMantra has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies in the 2018 Growth 500, as a Top 100 Cleantech company in 2017 and has received numerous awards for its innovative technology, including an R&D100 Gold Award for Green Technology. More information on the company, its technology and products can be found at www.greenmantra.com

