GreenMantra® Technologies to Showcase Novel Sustainable PP and PE Additives for Enhanced Plastics Processing at Compounding World Expo

BRANTFORD, Ontario, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenMantra Technologies, a rapidly growing clean technology company that produces specialty polymer additives from recycled plastics, will showcase its CERANOVUS® polypropylene and polyethylene additives at the 2019 Compounding World Expo, May 8-9 in Cleveland, Ohio.

These polyethylene and polypropylene polymer additives are derived from 100 percent post-consumer and post-industrial recycled plastics and are specifically designed to create value for industrial plastic processing and polymer compounding applications. CERANOVUS additives enhance polymer properties, lower formulation costs and improve processing throughput while contributing to a more circular economy for plastics, said Carla Toth, senior vice president, sales and marketing for GreenMantra.

"Our polymer additives deliver a unique combination of improved physical properties and operational advantages while enabling formulation flexibility to utilize a broader range of feedstocks. These benefits translate to formulation cost savings and enhance sustainability for plastic processing and compounding applications," Toth said.

When compounded at a 2 percent loading level with a general-purpose polypropylene polymer, CERANOVUS polypropylene additives enable:

18% increase in IZOD impact strength

4% improvement in elongation at yield

9% reduction in extruder back pressure

Improved flexural modulus and melt flow rate.

At a 2 percent loading with post-consumer recycle (PCR) HDPE resin, CERANOVUS polyethylene additives can deliver:

50+ % increase in melt flow rate

20% improvement in elongation at yield

12 % increase in IZOD impact strength

27 % increase in extruder throughput

20 % reduction in energy requirements

"Our CERANOVUS additives represent a unique combination of technology and sustainability," Toth said. "By upcycling recycled plastics into new performance-enhancing polymer additives, GreenMantra brings value to our customers and enables a more circular economy where plastics are beneficially and fully reused."

GreenMantra's sales and technical team will be in Booth A641 at the Compounding World Expo.

About GreenMantra® Technologies Ltd.

GreenMantra Technologies is a rapidly growing clean technology company that utilizes a proprietary catalyst and patented depolymerization process to upcycle and transform recycled plastics into value-added specialty polymers. The company markets its polyethylene and propylene polymer additives under the CERANOVUS® brand name and plans to introduce a new portfolio of polystyrene-based polymers in 2019.

Its specialty polymers are used in industrial applications such as asphalt roofing and roads, polymer compounding, plastic processing, wood/plastic composites and inks and coatings. They create value by improving end-product performance, delivering lower formulation costs and enabling a more efficient manufacturing process. Its CERANOVUS A Series polymers are certified as comprised of 100 percent post-consumer and post-industrial recycled plastics.

GreenMantra has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies in the 2018 Growth 500, as a Top 100 Cleantech company in 2017 and has received numerous awards for its innovative technology, including an R&D100 Gold Award for Green Technology. More information on the company, its technology and products can be found at www.greenmantra.com

