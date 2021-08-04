GreenPages Partners with Clearspan to Deliver Unified Communications for the Enterprise and Public Sector

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearspan today announced a strategic partnership agreement to enable GreenPages to deliver its comprehensive suite of unified communication and collaboration services (UCaaS) for the enterprise and public sector. GreenPages is a leading provider of cloud, security and managed services to enterprise and midmarket customers across industry verticals including healthcare, technology, financial services, retail and education.

Clearspan's UCaaS platform and services strategically align with GreenPages' infrastructure modernization offering. In this process, GreenPages helps clients bridge the gap between traditionally built and operated infrastructures to agile, modern hybrid cloud environments that leverage automation, software-defined approaches, and next-generation managed services. Under the agreement, GreenPages will leverage Clearspan technology to deliver carrier-grade voice, video and collaboration services at scale for its clients.

"We partnered with Clearspan for their innovative vision and proven ability to execute within large-scale organizations," said Ron Dupler, chief executive officer, GreenPages. "Helping enterprise clients digitally transform requires flexible, modern solutions. Clearspan not only helps us modernize the way people work, they are redefining the integration of communications, applications, machine learning and the internet of things."

Clearspan's open, standards-based platform powers a comprehensive suite of solutions that are managed via its OpEasy application that simplifies service delivery at scale to deliver unmatched operational efficiencies and superior end-user experiences. Additionally, Clearspan's soon-to-be-released platform enhancements will enable a new cycle of service differentiation, a development desperately needed given the market consolidation experienced over the past five years.

"Like GreenPages, we share a mission to help organizations successfully and securely transform and operate in the digital era," said Bill Crank, chief executive officer, Clearspan. "Given GreenPages' deep experience helping large organizations digitally transform, they continuously innovate with their eyes on the future. Like us, they are always conceptualizing the future integrations of next-generation technologies and applications with communications, and we're excited to be their partner."

About Clearspan

Clearspan powers ubiquitous unified communications solutions that help the world's largest organizations digitally transform the way they work. For over forty years, we've enabled service providers and large organizations with innovative solutions and operational efficiency at scale. Our standards-based architecture uniquely delivers the carrier grade reliability, scalability, and security required – without sacrificing the flexibility to seamlessly integrate both modern and legacy business applications and environments. Learn more at www.ClearspanCloud.com.

About GreenPages

GreenPages plans, implements, and manages secure, high-performance digital operating environments for leading companies nationwide. It is uniquely positioned with extensive technology expertise in security and cloud to deliver complete infrastructure solutions that enable companies to drive business outcomes and compete in the digitally driven economy. Learn more at www.greenpages.com

