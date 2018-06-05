GreenPath and EarnUp Create Innovative Nonprofit-Fintech Partnership to Get Americans Out of Debt

GreenPath Financial Wellness is one of the country's largest non-profit financial counseling organizations, and EarnUp is a financial technology (fintech) company that makes it easier for people to manage and pay down debt.

Over the past year, EarnUp and GreenPath built a partnership focused on their commitment to help struggling consumers get out of debt and build financial health. The report outlines the key learnings on partnering and what both GreenPath and EarnUp have discovered from working together to deliver transformative consumer impact through nonprofit-fintech partnership.

The resulting report, and much of the prototyping work with EarnUp was supported by a grant from the Financial Solutions Lab (FinLab), a $30 million, five-year initiative managed by the Center for Financial Services Innovation (CFSI) with founding Lab partner JPMorgan Chase & Co. The Lab seeks to identify, test and bring to scale promising innovations that help people in America increase savings, improve credit, and build assets.

Kristen Holt, President and CEO of GreenPath, says, "Our partnership with EarnUp has been a great success, and we want to share our learnings so more of these collaborations can take place. We believe that everyone deserves the chance to pursue their own dreams, and partnerships like ours with EarnUp deliver financial wellness and give people power, strength, and independence to lead the lives they want."

GreenPath already serves over 200,000 households annually and EarnUp's technology platform helps Americans manage over $1,000,000,000 in loans. Their work together as two socially-driven organizations centers on supporting more people, faster.

"We're a mission-driven company dedicated to helping people get out of debt, and we are grateful to align on a mission-based non-profit initiative," says EarnUp President and Co-Founder Nadim Homsany. "There are over 200 million indebted Americans and we are excited to be working with GreenPath to pioneer new products and services for underserved communities."

By working together and sharing results, EarnUp, GreenPath, and additional groups can continue to build relationships among fintech companies, non-profits organizations, for-profit companies, and consumers.

For more information about GreenPath, please visit www.GreenPath.org. For more information about EarnUp, please visit: www.EarnUp.com .

About EarnUp

EarnUp is a Forbes Fintech 50 winner offering a consumer-first platform that intelligently automates loan payments and identifies earning opportunities for the 200 million indebted Americans. EarnUp puts a few dollars aside for loans when consumers can afford it — then makes timely payments to help consumers get out of debt faster. Based in San Francisco, EarnUp is backed by prominent venture capital firms SignalFire, Blumberg Capital, Kapor Capital, Correlation Ventures, Camp One Ventures, and Fenway Summer Ventures, plus other leading angels and entrepreneurs. EarnUp is a winner of the prestigious Financial Solutions Lab, managed by the Center for Financial Services Innovation in partnership with JPMorgan Chase & Co. For more information, visit www.EarnUp.com, email hello@earnup.com, and follow on Twitter @EarnUp.

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

GreenPath is a national non-profit organization that provides financial counseling, education and products to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. In working directly with individuals, and through partnerships with other organizations, GreenPath aims to remix the American dream so it works for everyone. Headquartered in Michigan, GreenPath has nearly 500 employees and operates about 65 branch offices in 22 states. GreenPath is a member of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC), and is accredited by the Council on Accreditation (COA). For more information, visit greenpath.org.

