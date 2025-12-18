GreenPath Reports Highest Debt Management Program Enrollment in 64-Year History Amid Growing Demand

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As rising costs push many Americans to the breaking point, GreenPath Financial Wellness—a trusted national nonprofit providing financial counseling and debt management services—has surpassed a historic milestone, with more than 50,000 people actively repaying credit card debt at reduced interest rates through its Debt Management Programs (DMPs) as of November 2025.

Figure 1: All Financial Counseling Clients with $500 or Higher Monthly Budget Deficit. This chart illustrates the increasing trend of GreenPath's counseled clients who have a deficit in their monthly budget of $500 or more.

This milestone comes alongside a startling data point: for the second month in a row, GreenPath saw that 33% of people who received financial counseling reported a monthly budget deficit of $500 or more. This percentage is the highest in the last twelve months—and represents the exact type of financial hardship that GreenPath's DMPs are designed to fix.

Early December data indicates that this percentage will increase to at least 36%. These record-high numbers underscore the growing financial strain since this time last year, driven by increased prices for essentials like groceries, healthcare, and housing, and further compounded by the added pressures of holiday spending. Recent research from Experian also shows that the average American has over $100,000 in debt between credit cards, mortgages, student loans, and other debt types(1). Efforts to pay off such high debt can put additional pressure on an already strained budget.

"Families are stretching their budgets further than ever, only to find themselves buried under growing debt," said Tayri Martinez Orza, Program Performance & Quality Assurance Specialist at GreenPath. As part of the team that reviews financial counseling calls to ensure quality, Tayri has heard firsthand how people are affected by this perfect storm. "We often hear our clients express their stress of choosing between paying bills, buying groceries, or keeping up with their credit obligations. For many, enrolling in a Debt Management Program becomes a turning point."

GreenPath's NFCC- and HUD-certified Financial Wellness Experts can offer budgeting support, financial education resources, and personalized DMPs designed to repay debt more quickly and at lower interest rates. Over 86% of GreenPath clients surveyed indicated more confidence in their ability to reach their financial goals after completing financial counseling. Those who enrolled in a DMP saw their monthly payments go down by $199 on average, which goes a long way towards eliminating high budget deficits. A DMP also typically has a much lower interest rate, which results in an average of $29,700 saved in interest charges.

Kristen Holt, GreenPath President & CEO, echoed the sentiments felt by many clients. "Facing a significant gap between income and expenses can be overwhelming," remarked Kristen. "Too many people feel powerless, unsure of how to regain control. Our Debt Management Program goes beyond managing debt—it provides a pathway to financial confidence and relief from the stress that so often accompanies it. GreenPath empowers people to lead financially healthy lives. Surpassing 50,000 active DMPs demonstrates that we are helping more people than ever overcome their unique financial challenges with confidence."

To those who may be struggling to make ends meet this holiday season, Kristen expressed support. "People struggling with debt or living paycheck to paycheck shouldn't hesitate to reach out for help. Our clients often tell us they wish they would have called sooner. We're here to help."

About GreenPath Financial Wellness

GreenPath Financial Wellness is a trusted, national nonprofit on a mission to empower people to lead financially healthy lives. Founded in 1961 and headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan, GreenPath offers free financial counseling with NFCC- and HUD- certified experts.

