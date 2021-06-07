Greenphire and DIA Global to Host Webinar Tackling the Importance of Early Clinical Trial Site Payments

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over half of clinical trial investigator sites have less than three months in cash on hand, according the Society for Clinical Research Sites . This statistic coupled with the impact of decreased enrollment, increased expenses due to COVID-19 reveals the dire importance of timely payments between sponsors and sites and is the subject of an upcoming DIA Global webinar led by Greenphire , the global leader in financial lifecycle management software for clinical trials.

The webinar, entitled " Optimizing the Financial Lifecycle from Budget Through Payments ," is scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at 12:30 pm EST. Greenphire Chief Product Officer Kyle Cunningham will moderate a panel of experts who will discuss the challenges and opportunities involved in both study planning and start-up of clinical trials, which are critical steps needed to ensure the financial health of investigator sites.

"Efficient and effective financial processes are critical to optimizing the speed of a clinical study. The opportunities for streamlining are not confined to just invoicing and payment processes, but rather ensuring a seamless transition from initial planning and budgeting activities through study start-up and activity study management. The combination of workflow automation and stakeholder connectivity, even in the early stages of a clinical study, can have a powerful impact on study acceleration," Cunningham said.

The panel will offer insights into how financial processes impact the success of a trial through real-life examples, where efficiencies can be found and the importance of connecting stakeholders and workflows through all steps of a clinical study.

Guests of the panel include industry veterans: Lenny Parrnelli, a financial consultant with CATO SMS , Ryan Kelly, Associate Director of Product Management of Greenphire, and Ashley Baxter, Greenphire's Senior Business Optimization Specialist.

Greenphire's eClinicalGPS is the clinical trial industry's leading solution in delivering a streamlined invoice and payment workflow. eClinialGPS provides timely payments to site investigators through a simplified, transparent process. Sponsors also gain increased financial control and strengthened relationships to become a site's sponsor of choice.

Greenphire is also an exhibitor at the DIA Global Annual Meeting 2021 on June 28, 2021. The company recently supported DIA Global's "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Drug Development Lifecycle Meeting held in April.

To reserve your seat for this upcoming webinar, please go to: http://engage.diaglobal.org/LnL-Greenphire-21001LLB.html

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial financial process automation. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment and logistical workflows from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's EnvisiX™, eClinicalGPS, ClinCard and ConneX solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments and simplified travel globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

About DIA

DIA (founded as the Drug Information Association) is a global association that mobilizes life science professionals from across all areas of expertise to engage with patients, peers and thought leaders in a neutral environment on the issues of today and the possibilities for tomorrow. As a member-driven, volunteer organization, professionals from 80 countries have affected healthcare outcomes, by engaging with DIA through an unparalleled network, educational offerings, and professional development opportunities.

DIA is based in Washington, DC (US) with regional offices representing the Americas (Horsham, PA, US); Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, (Basel, Switzerland); and Asia (Beijing and Shanghai, China; Mumbai, India; and Tokyo, Japan).

Contact:

Alyson Kuritz

[email protected]

908-892-7149

SOURCE Greenphire

Related Links

http://www.greenphire.com

