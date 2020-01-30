Greenphire and Lazarex Cancer Foundation Unite to Address Strategies for Improving Patient Access and Retention in Cancer Clinical Trials

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire, the global leader in financial software for clinical trials, today announced that its CEO, Jim Murphy, will co-present alongside Lazarex Cancer Foundation Founder, Dana Dornsife, at the Society for Clinical Research Sites (SCRS)'s annual Global Oncology Site Solutions Summit. The presentation, "Removing Financial Toxicity from Oncology Clinical Trials Through Patient Reimbursement Programs," will center on the direct impact reimbursements have on recruitment and retention rates in these specialized studies.

Under enrollment in oncology studies has a downstream effect of delaying study completion and increasing the cost and time it takes to bring new therapies to market. Less than five percent of eligible patients participate in oncology clinical trials and that number is even lower among low income and diverse patient populations. Out-of-pocket costs, travel logistics and time are frequently cited as the top barriers to enrollment and retention.

"Greenphire and Lazarex are aligned in the mission to reduce patient participation barriers and improve clinical trial access," said Murphy. "This issue is about more than covering costs, it's about streamlining processes and providing patients with peace of mind. I look forward to discussing bottom up and top down strategies that sponsors and investigative sites can use to increase participation and reduce barriers."

Scheduled for Friday, January 31, at 2:30 pm, attendees will learn about evolving models, tools and regulations aimed at improving access and retention and increasing patient convenience.

Key topics will include:

The importance of partnerships

Regulation considerations when reimbursing patients around the globe

How to create awareness and improve access to trials within communities

Ways to minimize burdens for research coordinators

The power of harnessing technology to scale efforts and serve more people

"Collaborating with the Greenphire team has helped our organization realize the goal of eliminating burdens for patients in an efficient and scalable way," explained Dornsife. "Greenphire is the expert in this space, and we have seen first-hand the enormous impact its reloadable debit card technology, ClinCard, has had for the patients we support and improvement in the efficiency of our organization. We are excited to share our learnings with top industry sponsors, sites and CROs."

The event, occurring in Austin, Texas this year from January 31st through February 1st, will serve as an opportunity to unite sites, sponsors and CROs in order to propel cancer research to a new level. For full details, visit http://oncologysitesolutionssummit.com/

About Greenphire

Greenphire is the leader in global clinical trial financial process automation. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment and logistical workflows from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's ClinCard, eClinicalGPS and ConneX solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments and simplified travel globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

About Lazarex Cancer Foundation

Lazarex is the only non-profit in the United States that assists patients with finding clinical trial options and reimburses them for the out of pocket travel costs involved in getting to those clinical trials. In its 14 years, Lazarex has helped more than 5000 patients in clinical trials. In 2018 at the urging of Lazarex, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changed its official guidance, issuing new language allowing pharmaceutical companies to reimburse patients for travel costs to get to clinical trials. Learn more at www.lazarex.org.

