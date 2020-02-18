Greenphire and Roche Team to Address Critical Clinical Trial Patient Convenience Issues at 11th Annual SCOPE Summit

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire, the global leader in financial software for clinical trials, today announced that it has teamed with top industry sponsor, Roche (SIX: RO, ROG;OTCQX: RHHBY), to address the top hurdles patients face when participating in clinical trials. The companies will co-present vital findings from a recent global trial survey on patient convenience, highlighting the need to alleviate financial and logistical burdens from participants in order to maximize retention and engagement.

The joint presentation, titled "Let's Help Patients Faster," is scheduled for February 19, 2020 at 3:50pm ET and will be led by Kyle Cunningham, Chief Product Officer, Greenphire and Denisa McKnight, Senior Operations Insights Leader, Roche.

Greenphire and Roche's collaborative research, which includes responses from 140 sponsors, CROs and sites worldwide, found that the top reasons why patients fail to enroll in studies or drop out prematurely are: time, transportation, visit complexity and expenses.

This joint session will highlight findings from the study and explore how to eliminate trial-related expenses for patients, such as transportation, lodging, medications, lost wages, childcare, and more. Attendees will learn about the tools available to modernize and streamline the payment process as well as simplify travel for patients, helping sites to better recruit and retain diverse populations around the globe.

"We are committed to helping patients more quickly, and increasing access to trials for those who need them the most," said McKnight. "This means anticipating and eliminating financial and logistical concerns, as well as any opportunity to make the experience easier for patients. As trials continue to expand globally and become more complex, I am thrilled to share how our strategic partnership with Greenphire and our implementation of its ClinCard and ConneX solutions is going to benefit our sites and patients and optimize our studies."

"Roche is dedicated to driving real change in the patient journey and experience, and making a measurable difference for study participants," said Cunningham. "I'm very excited to have the opportunity to co-present alongside Denisa and to together describe how site-centric solutions can enable greater patient convenience and overall study success."

Dedicated to the entire clinical trial financial lifecycle, Greenphire will also present alongside global CRO, Synteract, at SCOPE to discuss the role of automation throughout the full trial process. The session, titled "Automation: From Budget Creation to Payment Execution," will be led by Catherine Click, Director, Pricing Analysis, Greenphire and Jenn Hill, Director, Site Contracts, Synteract on February 20, 2020 at 9:55am ET.

Fragmented data and manual processes create timeline and quality risks as well as frustration across the full spectrum of clinical trial stakeholders. Attendees of this presentation will be inspired, seeing how closed-loop workflow automation and data centralization are the keys to optimizing trials from planning through study start-up and payments.

The 11th annual SCOPE Summit 2020 will take place from February 18-21 in Orlando, Florida. Over the course of four days, more than 2,000 attendees will have the opportunity to choose from 300 presentations and view more than 180 exhibits. For more information and the full agenda, visit: https://www.scopesummit.com/

