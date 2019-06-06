Greenphire Builds on Site-Centric Flexibility with Expanded TransCelerate Shared Investigator Platform (SIP) Integration

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing commitment to site centricity and workflow flexibility, Greenphire – the global leader in payment workflow automation for clinical trials – announced that it now offers access to all of its solutions through TransCelerate's Shared Investigator Platform (SIP).

In 2017, Greenphire began offering sponsor and site access to eClinicalGPS through SIP, leading the way as the first automated global grant payment solution to do so. In response to the success of this initial integration, Greenphire has now expanded the relationship to provide sites and sponsors with the option to access ClinCard and ConneX through SIP as well. With this relationship expansion, users can now handle any form of patient reimbursement or travel arrangement needed to facilitate their daily operations through SIP. This move reflects Greenphire's overarching strategy to provide clinical trial stakeholders across the globe with the ability to access payment workflows in the manner which maximizes convenience and accommodates their various needs and preferences.

"At Greenphire, we are committed to clinical trial payment process transformation for sponsors, sites and CROs. Making our full suite of solutions available through SIP further cements our pledge to improve efficiency and provide sites with the best user experience, allowing more time to focus on patients and trial outcomes," said Jim Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of Greenphire.

Greenphire's award-winning, best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment processes from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients.

ClinCard, a reloadable debit card, is the industry's standard method for automated participant payments, delivering unmatched simplicity, security and global reach. The solution saves time and reduces errors for sites, while eliminating the financial hurdles that keep many participants from completing a clinical trial by delivering payments immediately after the completion of a milestone.

ConneX is the most personalized clinical trial travel solution designed specifically to meet the recruitment and retention goals of domestic and international clinical trials. From setting up a ride to providing full-service travel arrangements, ConneX provides peace of mind for patients, families, caregivers, sites and sponsors.

eClinicalGPS is the site payment software of choice for sponsors and CROs seeking to automate investigator grant payments. By eliminating time-consuming, error-prone manual processes, sites and sponsors who use eClinicalGPS gain financial transparency and control into global site payments, improving site satisfaction and performance.

Greenphire is the global leader in financial software for clinical trials. Greenphire's best-in-class solutions optimize clinical trial performance by streamlining payment processes from sponsors and CROs to sites and patients. Greenphire's ClinCard and eClinicalGPS solutions easily handle any type of trial design and complexity, resulting in more accurate and compliant payments globally for both sites and patients. The choice of industry leaders worldwide, Greenphire provides better performance and better data, resulting in better trials. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

