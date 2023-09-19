Greenphire CEO, Jim Murphy, Named to PharmaVoice 100

News provided by

Greenphire

19 Sep, 2023, 09:35 ET

Executive acknowledged for revolutionizing clinical trial financial management process and enhancing patient access and convenience

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenphire, the global leader in patient convenience and financial lifecycle management for clinical trials, announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Jim Murphy, has been named to the PharmaVoice 100 list, which recognizes pioneers at the forefront of the life sciences industry.

Murphy has led Greenphire in revolutionizing patient convenience and payment automation in clinical trials. Since joining Greenphire in 2015, Jim has transformed the company from a young startup to today's market leader. Under Murphy's stewardship, Greenphire has partnered with the most discerning sponsors of clinical research, with whom it has established enterprise relationships, such as the one most recently announced with Merck. Additionally, under Murphy's leadership, Greenphire has deepened its suite of solutions to further address evolving industry needs and key challenges across the clinical trial lifecycle. This has included building out ConneX, a global travel solution that addresses participant access and retention through an array of local and global travel support capabilities; EnvisiX, a budget development and negotiation tool that accelerates this complex pre-trial phase and brings sponsors closer to FPI; and most recently GreenSpace, a mobile patient experience platform which supports convenience, engagement, and retention.

"It's an honor to be named to the PharmaVoice 100, especially alongside such remarkable industry leaders who are shaping the future of medical innovation," said Murphy. "At Greenphire, I am proud to lead a company whose sole focus is streamlining the business of clinical trials, so that our clients can successfully deliver new treatments and cures to those who need them – faster."

Having begun his career as a clinical research associate working directly with research sites, Murphy has dedicated his career to optimizing clinical trial execution and efficiency through technology and service solutions. By reducing research site burden and complexity, site staff can spend more time on participant care and less on trial administration. This philosophy has contributed to Greenphire's unprecedented 91% global site satisfaction rating year over year for its flagship patient convenience offering, ClinCard.

The PharmaVoice 100 celebrates pioneers in the field of life sciences who are leading the way in industry trends. These individuals are leaders who exceed expectations to propel the industry forward, all the while leaving a profound and enduring influence on their respective companies, peers, communities, or scientific undertakings. They are trailblazers who have dedicated their professional journeys to the betterment of patients.

To see the full list of PharmaVoice 100 honorees, visit: https://www.pharmavoice.com/topic/pharmavoice-100/

About Greenphire

Greenphire's suite of best-in-class technology solutions enables clients to prioritize the patient journey, so treatments and cures can be delivered to those who need them faster.

Committed to modernizing and integrating each step in the participant journey and the overall clinical trial lifecycle, Greenphire has established an unmatched suite of patient convenience solutions, including a mobile-enabled technology platform which offers a personalized and empowering end-to-end participant experience from trial identification through participation. ClinCard® and ConneX® remove financial and logistical barriers, simplifying the delivery of global patient convenience initiatives and improving recruitment and retention. Greenphire's EnvisiX™ and eClinicalGPS® transform the budgeting and site payment process, resulting in expedited study start up and improved site sustainability. Learn more at www.greenphire.com.

Contact:
Lindsay Hull
Zer0 to 5ive for Greenphire
Lindsay@0to5.com

SOURCE Greenphire

Also from this source

New Greenphire Study Finds Unified Technology Essential for Enhancing Patient Experience and Engagement in Clinical Trials

Greenphire Launches GreenSpace App and Expands Global Payment Functionality

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.